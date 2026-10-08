ETV Bharat / state

Critically Endangered Red-Headed Vulture Spotted In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: In a rare avian sighting, critically endangered red-headed vulture has been spotted in the higher reaches of Patalthod in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

The sighting of the scavenging bird has sparked excitement among bird enthusiasts. It is also considered highly significant in terms of biodiversity and bird conservation.

Surendra Panwar captured photographs of the bird, and a video recording of its movements was also made. This vulture, scientifically known as 'Sarcogyps calvus', is currently classified as critically endangered.

Surendra Panwar, Prakash Rana, and Kavindra Panwar from the organization were bird-watching in the area when they sighted the red-headed vulture.

It is understood that members of the 'Monal' organization, which works on bird conservation, recently spotted the vulture between Balati Bend and Munsyari town at an altitude of approximately 2,650 meters and clicked photographs and videos of the bird.

Panwar noted that Munsiyari is already a significant destination for bird watching and nature tourism. The sighting of an endangered species like the red-headed vulture highlights the region's rich biodiversity, he said. He added that the regular monitoring and systematic documentation of such rare birds could yield crucial information for their conservation.

The Red-headed Vulture is an important predatory and scavenging bird found in India. It features a red head and neck, while the majority of its body is black. It relies primarily on the flesh of dead animals and plays a crucial role as a scavenger in nature.

At one time, this species was quite common across the Indian subcontinent; however, its population has declined drastically due to habitat loss, reduced food availability, and the use of certain harmful drugs in veterinary medicine.

A significant decline in its population has been recorded across the Indian subcontinent over the past few decades. Consequently, the documentation of this species—supported by verified photographs and videos—in a new area holds special significance for ornithologists.

According to the Monal organization, while there have been past records of this vulture in the lower regions of Pithoragarh district, its documented presence in Munsiyari at an altitude of approximately 2,650 meters is particularly noteworthy. This suggests that the mountainous terrain of Munsiyari could serve as a vital habitat for rare bird species.