Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard To Be Reintroduced In Madhya Pradesh, Courtesy Of Rajasthan
The Forest Department has prepared a proposal to bring Great Indian Bustards from Rajasthan's Sam Conservation Breeding Centre to Gwalior for reintroduction.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Gwalior: The Great Indian Bustard bird, which vanished from Madhya Pradesh nearly three decades back, will be reintroduced in the state from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.
Once found in the forests of MP, the bird was last sighted in the state about 33 years ago. The Forest Department has prepared a proposal to bring pairs of the bird from Rajasthan's Sam Conservation Breeding Centre to Gwalior for reintroduction.
The bird is considered a critically endangered species, and there is only a population of around 150 in the country, with Rajasthan alone having 135 birds. Outside Rajasthan, only a handful of these birds remain in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The bird's population in Rajasthan has, however, witnessed a massive decline from its earlier 6,000 number.
Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Gwalior Forest Division, Manoj Kumar, told ETV Bharat that they are working on a proposal to reintroduce the bird.
"Since the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh was historically the bird's natural habitat, efforts of reintroduction are being focused here. The Great Indian Bustard is a grassland bird; therefore, the plan targets areas within the Gwalior Son Chiraiya Sanctuary, where the bird was last known to inhabit."
"Therefore, grasslands will first be developed in the areas surrounding Barai village and Panihar; this will facilitate their settlement here once the bird is brought in."
The population of the bird is on an upward trend at the Sam Conservation Breeding Centre. The Forest Department officials will visit the centre to study the conservation process and habitat for its reintroduction in MP. At the breeding centre, eggs are artificially incubated and hatched. In March, two new chicks hatched at the place.
SDO Kumar said that bringing eggs from Rajasthan "would not be beneficial and therefore, only chicks and mature male and female birds will be brought here." "Subsequently, natural breeding will be facilitated locally, and if all goes well, the bird population here will begin to grow."
Officials have said that the surrounding environment and habitat are crucial for the "ground-dwelling" bird that lives amidst two to two-and-a-half feet of grass. The grass found in Gwalior is believed to be well-suited to the bird's survival.
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