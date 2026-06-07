ETV Bharat / state

Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard To Be Reintroduced In Madhya Pradesh, Courtesy Of Rajasthan

Gwalior: The Great Indian Bustard bird, which vanished from Madhya Pradesh nearly three decades back, will be reintroduced in the state from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

Once found in the forests of MP, the bird was last sighted in the state about 33 years ago. The Forest Department has prepared a proposal to bring pairs of the bird from Rajasthan's Sam Conservation Breeding Centre to Gwalior for reintroduction.

The bird is considered a critically endangered species, and there is only a population of around 150 in the country, with Rajasthan alone having 135 birds. Outside Rajasthan, only a handful of these birds remain in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The bird's population in Rajasthan has, however, witnessed a massive decline from its earlier 6,000 number.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Gwalior Forest Division, Manoj Kumar, told ETV Bharat that they are working on a proposal to reintroduce the bird.

"Since the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh was historically the bird's natural habitat, efforts of reintroduction are being focused here. The Great Indian Bustard is a grassland bird; therefore, the plan targets areas within the Gwalior Son Chiraiya Sanctuary, where the bird was last known to inhabit."