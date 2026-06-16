ETV Bharat / state

Critical Child Care: 12 Kids In Dehradun District Found To Be Suffering From Serious Diseases

Dehradun: Heart disease, polio, kidney disorders, congenital defects, visual and speech impairments, liver problems, and Down syndrome — 12 children in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district have been found to be suffering from these critical diseases. Their age varies from three months to six years.

This figure came to light during a drive to identify children with serious medical conditions across Dehradun district. Initially, 12 children were identified through Anganwadi centres in Chakrata, Doiwala, Raipur, Sahaspur and urban areas.

The list includes a child from the Chakrata area suffering from a heart condition. Another child has an ear-related problem and has not achieved normal mental development. A child from the same area has been affected by polio since infancy. The condition of one child from Chakrata is considered the most severe; the child is unable to see, speak, or sit up independently.

Two children have also been identified in the Doiwala area. One suffers from a brain tumour while the other has been diagnosed with kidney failure. In fact, cases involving kidney and brain-related issues require continuous monitoring and specialised medical treatment.

A child in the Raipur area is battling a kidney-related ailment while four children have been identified in the Sahaspur area. Their conditions include serious issues such as seizures, congenital heart defects (holes in the heart), Down syndrome and intestinal adhesions. Additionally, a young child suffering from a liver condition has been identified at an Anganwadi centre in an urban area.