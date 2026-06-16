Critical Child Care: 12 Kids In Dehradun District Found To Be Suffering From Serious Diseases
District magistrate says steps will be taken to provide them with free medical treatment by enrolling them in national health schemes.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Dehradun: Heart disease, polio, kidney disorders, congenital defects, visual and speech impairments, liver problems, and Down syndrome — 12 children in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district have been found to be suffering from these critical diseases. Their age varies from three months to six years.
This figure came to light during a drive to identify children with serious medical conditions across Dehradun district. Initially, 12 children were identified through Anganwadi centres in Chakrata, Doiwala, Raipur, Sahaspur and urban areas.
The list includes a child from the Chakrata area suffering from a heart condition. Another child has an ear-related problem and has not achieved normal mental development. A child from the same area has been affected by polio since infancy. The condition of one child from Chakrata is considered the most severe; the child is unable to see, speak, or sit up independently.
Two children have also been identified in the Doiwala area. One suffers from a brain tumour while the other has been diagnosed with kidney failure. In fact, cases involving kidney and brain-related issues require continuous monitoring and specialised medical treatment.
A child in the Raipur area is battling a kidney-related ailment while four children have been identified in the Sahaspur area. Their conditions include serious issues such as seizures, congenital heart defects (holes in the heart), Down syndrome and intestinal adhesions. Additionally, a young child suffering from a liver condition has been identified at an Anganwadi centre in an urban area.
The report also reveals that while most children have normal nutritional levels, some fall into the malnourished category. The combined impact of serious illness and malnutrition can further hinder a child's physical and mental development. As a result, better coordination is required between the Health Department and the Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development.
Regular check-ups, specialised medical consultations, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services are essential for children suffering from serious diseases. In many cases, timely surgery or specialised treatment can improve the children's quality of life.
Families living in remote areas like Chakrata must travel long distances to access specialist doctors — a challenge that is even greater for economically disadvantaged families. In this context, the effective implementation of schemes like the Ayushman Yojana, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and other government initiatives becomes crucial.
In the light of these conditions, the District Magistrate of Dehradun, Ashish Chauhan, has decided that children facing difficulties in accessing treatment due to financial constraints will be able to receive free medical care through the Government of India's health schemes. "Efforts are underway to identify such children. Subsequently, steps will be taken to provide them with free medical treatment by enrolling them in national health schemes," said Chauhan.
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