Crisis In School Kitchens: LPG Documentation Hurdles Halt Mid-Day Meals In Kashmir
Over 17,000 government schools have flagged the issue of LPG shortage and sought relaxation from authorities to continue the mid day meal scheme.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Despite the two-week ceasefire pausing the war between the United States-Israel and Iran, shortage of commercial cooking gas triggered by lack of documents has halted the mid-day meal scheme in schools in Jammu and Kashmir.
Dubbed as the world’s largest school meal programme, these government schools are unable to serve hot and freshly cooked meals to students due to lack of cooking gas, teachers told ETV Bharat.
At Ganderbal Rampora’s Government Middle School, a senior school teacher Farooq Ahmad Tantray said they have been unable to get gas for the last two weeks. As such, the school with 70 students has been unable to serve the meals from primary to class 8 students.
“Service providers can't deliver gas because they are asking for documents to book it. But our school lacks the documents for the commercial cylinder issued to us for running the mid day meal scheme. The rest of the schools were also provided gas connections without papers,” he told ETV Bharat.
At Bandipora’s Middle School Aragam, a teacher brought a domestic gas cylinder from his home to continue the meals. Else, the school with 60 students mainly from Gujjar community were asking for calling off classes prematurely at afternoon for having lunch at their homes.
“We suspended the meals for two days after the gas cylinder exhausted. Now we are serving the meals again after getting the cylinder from home. But we don’t know how long it will last,” said Arslan Habib, a senior school teacher.
He said that they have arranged firewood as alternative fuel as he fears stopping mid day meal would force many to drop out of schools.
“Many families from poor economic background don’t have means to buy tiffin. The mid day meal is the primary motivation for their attendance. It was heartbreaking when they asked us for meals at lunch time but we were unable to serve them,” added Habib, prompting them to serve traditional masalaTchot, a steamed peanut wrap to the students.
Over 17000 government schools serve mid day meals to students. Now, they have flagged the issue of gas shortage and sought relaxation from the authorities to continue the food programme.
For rationalisation of LPG amid supply disruption caused by war in West Asia, the government introduced measures including extending the refill booking interval to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions. The government has also prioritised essential sectors including households for domestic cooking gas and is dispensing gas through online booking.
Like elsewhere, in Kashmir the government’s claim of holding LPG reserves means for 16 days at 4,072 MT in the Valley.
Despite repeated attempts, Director School Education and Director Samigra Shiskha could not be contacted.
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