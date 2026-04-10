ETV Bharat / state

Crisis In School Kitchens: LPG Documentation Hurdles Halt Mid-Day Meals In Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite the two-week ceasefire pausing the war between the United States-Israel and Iran, shortage of commercial cooking gas triggered by lack of documents has halted the mid-day meal scheme in schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dubbed as the world’s largest school meal programme, these government schools are unable to serve hot and freshly cooked meals to students due to lack of cooking gas, teachers told ETV Bharat.

At Ganderbal Rampora’s Government Middle School, a senior school teacher Farooq Ahmad Tantray said they have been unable to get gas for the last two weeks. As such, the school with 70 students has been unable to serve the meals from primary to class 8 students.

“Service providers can't deliver gas because they are asking for documents to book it. But our school lacks the documents for the commercial cylinder issued to us for running the mid day meal scheme. The rest of the schools were also provided gas connections without papers,” he told ETV Bharat.

At Bandipora’s Middle School Aragam, a teacher brought a domestic gas cylinder from his home to continue the meals. Else, the school with 60 students mainly from Gujjar community were asking for calling off classes prematurely at afternoon for having lunch at their homes.

“We suspended the meals for two days after the gas cylinder exhausted. Now we are serving the meals again after getting the cylinder from home. But we don’t know how long it will last,” said Arslan Habib, a senior school teacher.