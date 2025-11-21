ETV Bharat / state

'Criminals Injured In Encounter Were Planning Grenade Attacks In Punjab': Ludhiana Police Commissioner

Ludhiana: Two criminals were injured in an encounter with Punjab police near Ladowal in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Both the criminals were admitted to a hospital near Ludhiana where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.Police recovered two Chinese hand grenades and five pistols along with 50 live cartridges from the criminals.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that on being intercepted, the accused opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. “The two accused injured in the exchange of fire were specifically tasked by their Pakistan-based handler Jasveer alias Choudhary to carry out grenade attacks in the border state of Punjab,” he said.