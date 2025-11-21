'Criminals Injured In Encounter Were Planning Grenade Attacks In Punjab': Ludhiana Police Commissioner
Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the accused injured in the exchange of fire were tasked by Pak handler to carry out grenade attacks in Punjab.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST
Ludhiana: Two criminals were injured in an encounter with Punjab police near Ladowal in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Both the criminals were admitted to a hospital near Ludhiana where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.Police recovered two Chinese hand grenades and five pistols along with 50 live cartridges from the criminals.
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that on being intercepted, the accused opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. “The two accused injured in the exchange of fire were specifically tasked by their Pakistan-based handler Jasveer alias Choudhary to carry out grenade attacks in the border state of Punjab,” he said.
The module, having links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was planning to use hand grenades to target government buildings and other sensitive locations to create tension in the border state, the police commissioner said. Earlier, three others from this terror module, identified as Shamsher Singh from Ferozepur, Ajay from Haryana and Harsh Kumar Ojha from Bihar, were arrested.
He said two of the accused injured in the encounter were operatives of Pakistani handler Jasvir alias Chaudhary, who had been sent to carry out the grenade attacks. "Deepak alias Deepu and Ram Lal, had come to Ludhiana from Rajasthan and had been staying here for the past two days, planning the attack," Sharma said.
He said it is a new and dangerous trend as per which Pakistani handlers are using criminals from other states for terrorist activities in Punjab to avoid getting caught. "The plan was to target government buildings and sensitive locations," he said.