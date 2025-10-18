Criminal With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
The wanted criminal had 34 cases registered against him. After the encounter, a large cache of weapons was recovered from his possession.
Shamli: A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh for counterfeit currency smuggling, was killed in an encounter by police in Kandhla police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday night.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli, NP Singh, said amid ongoing campaign against criminals, all outpost in-charges and station officers intensified night checks. On Friday night, near the Bhavisa outpost, police spotted two suspects on a motorcycle.
The SP stated that when police attempted to stop the criminals, the latter opened fire on the team. Police retaliated and shot one of the criminals. Police took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Nafees.
Meanwhile, Nafees' associate took advantage of the darkness and escaped. Police has formed multiple search teams and are raiding areas to locate and apprehend him. After the encounter, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, one empty cartridge, five live cartridges, a .315 bore country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the spot.
It was also determined that the vehicle number was fake.
The Superintendent of Police said that Nafees, son of Muda, a resident of Kandhla town, was killed in the encounter. "Nafees smuggled counterfeit currency and ran a large fake currency network. Authorities had registered 34 criminal cases against him, including serious offenses. He was also wanted in three cases," the SP added.
