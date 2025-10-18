ETV Bharat / state

Criminal With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Shamli: A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh for counterfeit currency smuggling, was killed in an encounter by police in Kandhla police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli, NP Singh, said amid ongoing campaign against criminals, all outpost in-charges and station officers intensified night checks. On Friday night, near the Bhavisa outpost, police spotted two suspects on a motorcycle.

The SP stated that when police attempted to stop the criminals, the latter opened fire on the team. Police retaliated and shot one of the criminals. Police took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Nafees.