ETV Bharat / state

Criminal Killed After Alleged Encounter In Jammu

Jammu: A 30-year-old criminal was killed after an alleged shootout on the outskirts of Jammu late Sunday evening, a police official said. The incident took place in Miran Sahib area when a police party laid a trap following information about the possible movement of two notorious criminals wanted in over a dozen cases -- ranging from attempt to murder to arms smuggling, the official said.

When challenged, they attempted to breach the police cordon by opening fire, the official said, adding that the police team retaliated in a calibrated response in self-defence and to prevent harm to the public.