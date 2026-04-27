Criminal Killed After Alleged Encounter In Jammu
A police official claimed the accused left the motorcycle following an accident and tried to escape, taking advantage of the darkness.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Jammu: A 30-year-old criminal was killed after an alleged shootout on the outskirts of Jammu late Sunday evening, a police official said. The incident took place in Miran Sahib area when a police party laid a trap following information about the possible movement of two notorious criminals wanted in over a dozen cases -- ranging from attempt to murder to arms smuggling, the official said.
When challenged, they attempted to breach the police cordon by opening fire, the official said, adding that the police team retaliated in a calibrated response in self-defence and to prevent harm to the public.
He said both the accused left the motorcycle following an accident and tried to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. However, they were chased by the police party and one of the accused was later found in an injured condition in a canal, the official said.
The injured accused was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding his identity is awaited. The official said the search for the other criminal was continuing when the last reports were received.