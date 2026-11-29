ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Injured In Firing While Trying To Escape From Police Custody In Gujarat

Surendranagar: A criminal and a police personnel were injured after the former snatched a cop's revolver and tried to flee while being taken by a team of Gujarat Police from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at Limbdi in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. It is understood that the accused, Thakur Damor, a resident of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, has several criminal cases registered against him. The Jamnagar Police had formed a special team to apprehend him; he was arrested in Jhabua following an intensive, days-long effort.

Limbdi DySP Vishal Rabari said that while the team was on its way back to Jamnagar, the accused requested the cops to step out to relieve himself near Limbdi on Saturday morning. On humanitarian grounds, the police allowed him to exit the vehicle.

As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the accused suddenly attacked a police officer, Rabari said adding he then snatched the officer’s service revolver and attempted to flee. He also tried to fire at the police using the same weapon.

During this struggle, a police officer, Arjan Kodiyatar, sustained injuries while attempting to apprehend the accused. The police personnel present at the scene including a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) remained highly vigilant to ensure the accused could not escape or launch further attacks on the police team.

Acting with presence of mind, the PSI and his team fired two rounds. One bullet struck the accused in the leg, and he has since been admitted to the medical college. Further investigation is underway, and the process of registering a formal case has begun,” added Rabari.