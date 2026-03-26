Dehradun PG Medical Student Found Dead In Car; Family Alleges Harassment By HOD, Probe On
On the night of the incident, Tanvi reportedly spoke to her father for nearly an hour and after around 12:30 am her phone was unreachable.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST
Dehradun: A 23-year-old postgraduate medical student was found unconscious inside a parked car in the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun and was later declared dead at the hospital, police said on Tuesday. The family members have accused a senior doctor at the medical college of harassment and abetment to suicide.
The deceased, Tanvi, a resident of Ambala City in Haryana, was pursuing an MS in Ophthalmology at a reputed medical college in Patel Nagar since September 2023. She had been living with her mother in Dehrakhas.
According to a complaint filed by her father, Lalit Mohan, at the Patel Nagar police station, lately, Tanvi had been under severe stress. He alleged that after a change in the department leadership in December 2025, the new head of the department subjected his daughter to mental, academic, and financial harassment.
He further claimed that although Tanvi initially received good grades in her logbook, she was later allegedly threatened with failing marks. The family said she had repeatedly shared her distress over the past four months. Her father met the department head several times, but the situation did not improve.
On the night of the incident, Tanvi reportedly spoke to her father for nearly an hour. Around 11:15 pm, she messaged that she would reach home by 12:30 am, after which her phone was unreachable.
Her father travelled from Ambala to Dehradun. Late at night, while searching along the hospital road, the family found her car parked by the roadside. Tanvi was found unconscious in the driver’s seat and the vehicle was locked from the inside. Family members broke the window and rushed her to Mahant Indiresh Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police said a case has been registered against the department head based on the father’s complaint, and an investigation is underway. Officials are examining the postmortem report, call records, and details related to the medical college.
Meanwhile, Bhupendra Raturi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the hospital said the incident is “unfortunate.” He stated that, according to available information, Tanvi had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for some time and had reportedly attempted suicide in the past as well.
He added that her parents were aware of her condition and had been arranging regular psychiatric treatment. The family had also been residing near the college campus for this reason, and written consent regarding her medical condition had previously been submitted to the institution.
Police officials said all aspects, including the allegations made by the family and the medical history of the deceased, are being investigated.
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