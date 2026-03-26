ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun PG Medical Student Found Dead In Car; Family Alleges Harassment By HOD, Probe On

Dehradun: A 23-year-old postgraduate medical student was found unconscious inside a parked car in the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun and was later declared dead at the hospital, police said on Tuesday. The family members have accused a senior doctor at the medical college of harassment and abetment to suicide.

The deceased, Tanvi, a resident of Ambala City in Haryana, was pursuing an MS in Ophthalmology at a reputed medical college in Patel Nagar since September 2023. She had been living with her mother in Dehrakhas.

According to a complaint filed by her father, Lalit Mohan, at the Patel Nagar police station, lately, Tanvi had been under severe stress. He alleged that after a change in the department leadership in December 2025, the new head of the department subjected his daughter to mental, academic, and financial harassment.

He further claimed that although Tanvi initially received good grades in her logbook, she was later allegedly threatened with failing marks. The family said she had repeatedly shared her distress over the past four months. Her father met the department head several times, but the situation did not improve.

On the night of the incident, Tanvi reportedly spoke to her father for nearly an hour. Around 11:15 pm, she messaged that she would reach home by 12:30 am, after which her phone was unreachable.