Why Delhi's Ghazipur Police Station Was Ranked The Best In India

New Delhi: Delhi's Ghazipur Police Station was recognised as the best police station in India, earning the top rank at the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police held at IIM Raipur from November 28 to 30. The award highlights the station's efforts in crime control, public service, cleanliness, and community engagement.

Station House Officer (SHO) Upadhyay Bala Shankar, who accepted the award, credited the recognition to the dedication of his team, sanitation workers, and peace committee members. "This honour is not just mine. It belongs to every person who has contributed to making this station efficient, safe, and welcoming," he said.

The Ghazipur Police Station faces unique challenges that make its achievements particularly notable. Established in 2012 to serve a growing population and expanding markets, the station was built opposite the Ghazipur landfill due to space constraints. Officers work daily amidst strong odours and pollution, yet they maintain high standards of service. To address environmental challenges, the station installed air purifiers in every room, the only station in the 'Yamuna Paar' region with such facilities.