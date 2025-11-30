Why Delhi's Ghazipur Police Station Was Ranked The Best In India
The station was recognised for its proactive policing, rapid crime response, strong public coordination, and innovative initiatives improving both safety and community trust.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Ghazipur Police Station was recognised as the best police station in India, earning the top rank at the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police held at IIM Raipur from November 28 to 30. The award highlights the station's efforts in crime control, public service, cleanliness, and community engagement.
Station House Officer (SHO) Upadhyay Bala Shankar, who accepted the award, credited the recognition to the dedication of his team, sanitation workers, and peace committee members. "This honour is not just mine. It belongs to every person who has contributed to making this station efficient, safe, and welcoming," he said.
The Ghazipur Police Station faces unique challenges that make its achievements particularly notable. Established in 2012 to serve a growing population and expanding markets, the station was built opposite the Ghazipur landfill due to space constraints. Officers work daily amidst strong odours and pollution, yet they maintain high standards of service. To address environmental challenges, the station installed air purifiers in every room, the only station in the 'Yamuna Paar' region with such facilities.
The station has been awarded for its proactive crime management and strong community relations. SHO Upadhyay explained that the police prioritise quick action, ensuring swift arrests and better coordination with local residents. The station also fosters a friendly environment for women, senior citizens, and the general public, allowing people to voice concerns without fear.
Ghazipur police station has also been recognised for its innovative measures to improve the station environment. A walking garden has been developed to combat pollution, and a Hanuman Temple in the arden provides a peaceful space for officers and visitors. A child-friendly room ensures safety and comfort for children visiting the station, while a small badminton court encourages recreation.
These initiatives make the station unique. The station's approach to the community has also contributed to the award. Local peace committee members like Manish Kumar said that crime-prone areas such as Rajveer Colony have become much safer due to consistent policing and community engagement.
