ETV Bharat / state

Crime Branch Chargesheets 10 Accused In Separate Fraud And Forgery Cases In Jammu

Jammu: The Crime Branch has filed chargesheets against 10 accused in two separate cases in Jammu, including a Rs 30.29 lakh investment fraud involving a Rajasthan-based company, and a forgery case involving the fraudulent procurement of permanent resident certificates using forged revenue records, an official said on Sunday.

In the first case, the official said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in a fraud case involving Messrs Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd, Jaipur, in which the accused allegedly induced investors to deposit money by promising exorbitant returns and subsequently misappropriated their investments.

The case was registered in 2011 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code following a written complaint by Ashish Sharma at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu, alleging that he was induced to invest Rs 1,20,480 by the company and its local representatives on false promises of high returns, the official said.

The case was later transferred to the Jammu Crime Branch. During investigation, it came to fore that numerous investors were induced to invest Rs 30.29 lakh in the company's schemes through false promises of high returns. The company, though incorporated in Rajasthan, was found to be unregistered with SEBI, RBI and the Registrar of Companies, J-K, the official said.

Based on evidence, the chargesheet was filed on Saturday against company officials Manvendra Partap Singh Chouhan, Bablu Sharma, Mahendra Kumar Nirwan, Neeraj Kant Sharma and Vinod Kundal before the court of 13 FC Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, the official said.