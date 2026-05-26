ETV Bharat / state

Crime Branch Arrests Another Accused In Soumya Swain Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has arrested another key accused in the murder case of Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Soumyaranjan Swain at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar Behera (48) of Satyanagar in Bhubaneswar.

According to a Crime Branch press release, he was apprehended late Monday night from the Indupur area in Kendrapara district. Investigators said evidence collected during the probe confirmed Binod’s involvement in assaulting Soumya. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody after being denied bail.

Earlier on May 19, the Crime Branch had arrested two key accused, Panchanan Barjena alias Kalia and Ranjit Rana, from a forest area in Nayagarh district’s Ranpur.With Binod’s arrest, the number of arrests made by the Crime Branch in the case has risen to five. Overall, 16 accused have so far been arrested in connection with the case, while several others remain absconding.

Earlier, the Commissionerate Police had arrested 11 accused in two phases before the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch. Crime Branch IG Sarthak Sarangi said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused involved in the incident.