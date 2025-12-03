ETV Bharat / state

'Have Cried A Lot...': Kanpur Constable's Last Video Surfaces On Social Media After He Dies By Suicide

Kanpur: A Constable from Uttar Pradesh, posted with Dial-112, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented accommodation in Kanpur on Tuesday morning, officials said. Police are now investigating the cause of 'suicide' after an emotional video of the Constable went viral on social media.

The deceased, identified as Maan Mahendra (30), lived with his wife Kavita (26) and their two children, Tejas (5) and Deepanshu (3), in a four-storey residential building in Shyamajipuram area of Kalyanpur.

The incident came to light when Sub-Inspector Itendra Kumar, posted with Kalyanpur police station, who lived on the second floor of the same building, went to Mahendra's house to get his helmet, which the Constable had kept with him. It is then that the Sub-Inspector noticed the house locked from inside. After his calls to Mahendra went unanswered, he peeped through the window, only to find Mahendra's body hanging from the ceiling.

Receiving information, senior police officials, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Deputy CP (West) Dinesh Tripathi said that Mahendra was alone in the house since November 26, after his wife left for her parental home in Mathura with their children. "No suicide note was recovered from the room. The reason behind the extreme step is still unclear," the DCP added.