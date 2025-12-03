'Have Cried A Lot...': Kanpur Constable's Last Video Surfaces On Social Media After He Dies By Suicide
Police are investigating the cause of 'suicide', after coming across an emotional video the Constable had posted on Instagram hours before his death.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 8:46 AM IST
Kanpur: A Constable from Uttar Pradesh, posted with Dial-112, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented accommodation in Kanpur on Tuesday morning, officials said. Police are now investigating the cause of 'suicide' after an emotional video of the Constable went viral on social media.
The deceased, identified as Maan Mahendra (30), lived with his wife Kavita (26) and their two children, Tejas (5) and Deepanshu (3), in a four-storey residential building in Shyamajipuram area of Kalyanpur.
The incident came to light when Sub-Inspector Itendra Kumar, posted with Kalyanpur police station, who lived on the second floor of the same building, went to Mahendra's house to get his helmet, which the Constable had kept with him. It is then that the Sub-Inspector noticed the house locked from inside. After his calls to Mahendra went unanswered, he peeped through the window, only to find Mahendra's body hanging from the ceiling.
पीआरबी-112 में तैनात आरक्षी मान महेंद्र ने दिनांक 01/02-12-2025 की रात्रि में किसी अज्ञात समय पर आत्महत्या कर ली।आत्महत्या के कारणों का वर्तमान में स्पष्ट पता नहीं चल सका है। परिजनों को घटना की जानकारी दे दी गई है,परिजनों के आगमन उपरांत आवश्यक अग्रिम विधिक कार्रवाई की… pic.twitter.com/dOULc37VSn— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) December 2, 2025
Receiving information, senior police officials, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
Deputy CP (West) Dinesh Tripathi said that Mahendra was alone in the house since November 26, after his wife left for her parental home in Mathura with their children. "No suicide note was recovered from the room. The reason behind the extreme step is still unclear," the DCP added.
Family members informed police that they had not spoken to Mahendra since November 27. His wife said she had no idea about his distress during their last conversation.
Meanwhile, investigators came across a video the Constable had posted on social media around 13 hours before his death.
In the purported video, Mahendra said, "Ruthba toh marne ke baad bhi rahega'¦ log paidal chalenge, hum kandhon par. Dekhna, jab main marunga na, toh hanste hue marunga. Kyunki jeete ji main roya bahut hoon. (My stature will remain even after I die...people will walk on foot, but I will be carried on shoulders...Just watch, when I die, I will die smiling, because I have cried a lot all these years.)" While the video suggests emotional turmoil, officials have not confirmed any specific motive as yet.
Mahendra, a native of Madhaira village in Govardhan (Mathura), joined the UP Police in July 2018. He was deployed with the PRV attached to the Kidwai Nagar police station after being moved from Rawatpur station in June 2021.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kalyanpur Ranjit Kumar said an investigation has been launched into the matter. "The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained. Several debit and credit cards were found in his pocket. Family members have hinted at mounting debts, but all angles are being examined," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," the official said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
