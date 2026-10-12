ETV Bharat / state

Cricketers Allege Fraud By Ponzi Scheme Fraud, File Petitions In Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: Several cricketers have filed petitions in the Gujarat High Court alleging they were duped by Bhupendra Jhala, operator of BZ Group's ponzi schemes.

The petitions, filed by cricketers Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, and Jayant Yadav, petitions allege that former Gujarat Titans manager Dhawal Shah acted as a middleman to secure investments worth crores of rupees from cricketers and their families. An investigation has been sought into the role of Dhawal Shah, his wife Sunita Shah, and Viral Shah in the matter.

Lawyer Kishan R Chakrawala, representing the petitioners, stated that the cricketers and their families were persuaded to invest in Jhala's alleged ponzi scheme. The petitions allege that Dhawal used his position and connections with the cricketers to act as a trusted middleman for Jhala.

The cricketers claimed that they were lured into investing crores of rupees with promise of high returns in a short period of time. The petition states the cricketers were not paid their invested amount and the promised returns.

Rahul Tewatia and Jayant Yadav, alleged that despite filing a complaint in this matter at the Bodakdev police station on April 7 this year, no appropriate action was taken. In response to the petitions of Rahul Tewatia (August 21, 2026) and Jayant Yadav (June 30, 2026), the High Court directed the concerned police officer to decide on the complaint in accordance with the law and take action within eight weeks, if possible.