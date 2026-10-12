Cricketers Allege Fraud By Ponzi Scheme Fraud, File Petitions In Gujarat High Court
The cricketers claimed that they were lured into investing crores of rupees with promise of high returns in a short period of time.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Several cricketers have filed petitions in the Gujarat High Court alleging they were duped by Bhupendra Jhala, operator of BZ Group's ponzi schemes.
The petitions, filed by cricketers Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, and Jayant Yadav, petitions allege that former Gujarat Titans manager Dhawal Shah acted as a middleman to secure investments worth crores of rupees from cricketers and their families. An investigation has been sought into the role of Dhawal Shah, his wife Sunita Shah, and Viral Shah in the matter.
Lawyer Kishan R Chakrawala, representing the petitioners, stated that the cricketers and their families were persuaded to invest in Jhala's alleged ponzi scheme. The petitions allege that Dhawal used his position and connections with the cricketers to act as a trusted middleman for Jhala.
The cricketers claimed that they were lured into investing crores of rupees with promise of high returns in a short period of time. The petition states the cricketers were not paid their invested amount and the promised returns.
Rahul Tewatia and Jayant Yadav, alleged that despite filing a complaint in this matter at the Bodakdev police station on April 7 this year, no appropriate action was taken. In response to the petitions of Rahul Tewatia (August 21, 2026) and Jayant Yadav (June 30, 2026), the High Court directed the concerned police officer to decide on the complaint in accordance with the law and take action within eight weeks, if possible.
Meanwhile, a petition involving Harshal Patel was heard in the Gujarat High Court. During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor representing the state government requested time to obtain necessary information from the CID (Crime). Following this, the court scheduled the next hearing for October 14. Obtaining information on the investigation from the CID (Crime) and Bhopal police could be a crucial issue at the next hearing.
In particular, clarification has been sought on whether the roles of Dhawal Shah, his wife Sunita Shah, and Viral Shah have been investigated, and the reasons for not charging them.
What is the BZ scam?
The Gandhinagar CID alleges that BZ Group CEO Bhupendra Jhala lured people by promising high returns on simple investments and committed a Rs 6,000 crore scam. A 22,000-page chargesheet has been prepared by the CID (Crime) in connection with the scam. Investigations into the cam revealed that 11,183 investors had invested a total of Rs 423 crore. Of these, 6,866 investors are yet to be paid a total of Rs 172.60 crore.
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