Rajasthan High Court Grants Interim Protection To Cricketer Yash Dayal In Minor Sexual Assault Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to cricketer Yash Dayal in a case related to alleged sexual assault of a minor, while directing him to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe until January 30.

Justice Ganesh Ram Meena, hearing Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea, passed the order on Thursday. The court provided temporary relief to the accused while the investigation continues.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the complainant alleged the incident occurred in Kanpur in 2023, but the FIR was registered nearly two years later at Sanganer police station in Jaipur. It was further contended that the complainant claimed to be a minor at the time of the incident and had booked a hotel room using a relative’s identity card, yet the police did not question the concerned relative. The defence also submitted that the petitioner met the complainant only at public places and in the presence of other team members. He questions why the complainant continued to travel with him to different cities if the alleged offence had taken place earlier in Kanpur.