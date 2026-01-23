Rajasthan High Court Grants Interim Protection To Cricketer Yash Dayal In Minor Sexual Assault Case
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST|
Updated : January 23, 2026 at 11:27 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to cricketer Yash Dayal in a case related to alleged sexual assault of a minor, while directing him to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe until January 30.
Justice Ganesh Ram Meena, hearing Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea, passed the order on Thursday. The court provided temporary relief to the accused while the investigation continues.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the complainant alleged the incident occurred in Kanpur in 2023, but the FIR was registered nearly two years later at Sanganer police station in Jaipur. It was further contended that the complainant claimed to be a minor at the time of the incident and had booked a hotel room using a relative’s identity card, yet the police did not question the concerned relative. The defence also submitted that the petitioner met the complainant only at public places and in the presence of other team members. He questions why the complainant continued to travel with him to different cities if the alleged offence had taken place earlier in Kanpur.
Opposing the plea, the complainant’s counsel Divesh Sharma said the police investigation had established frequent mobile communication between the two. Hotel records also confirmed that both had stayed together at locations mentioned by the complainant. It was alleged that during an IPL match in May, the accused had called the complainant to a hotel and established physical relations, allegedly luring her with promises of support in building a cricket career and financial assistance in her father’s case. The prosecution further argued that since the complainant was a minor at the time, her consent held no legal value.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the single-judge bench directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer and granted an interim stay on his arrest.
