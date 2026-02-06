ETV Bharat / state

Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook Account Hacked, Probe On

Rinku's Facebook page has approximately 1.6 million followers and is also monetised. Police said the hackers have not only taken control of the account but are also siphoning off the earnings. Rinku has clarified that some photographs and videos have been uploaded on his Facebook page recently that have nothing to do with him.

Rinku reported the matter to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Jadoun over phone. After this, Rinku's brother, Sonu, submitted a written complaint to the SSP. The complaint mentions about the hacking of the Facebook ID and misappropriation of funds from the monetised account. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown hackers at the cyber police station on the instructions of SSP Neeraj Jadoun.

According to the police, Rinku's Facebook account was previously logged in using his gmail ID, RinkuKumar344.8.7. However, after the hack, the account is being accessed using an ID named Commercial.RinkuKumar. The hackers have also gained access to his email account, they added.

Rinku Singh's Facebook page (Special arrangement)

"The complaint filed by Rinku Singh's brother reveals that the account was hacked and that money from the monetised account has been embezzled. The cyber cell has been instructed to identify the hackers and recover the account. The police are also investigating whether the hacking was carried out by an organised cybercrime gang or by an individual," SSP Neeraj Jadoun said.

Cyber ​​Police Station in-charge Ramendra Shukla said, a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Rinku Singh's brother, and a technical investigation has been initiated. "Login details, IP addresses, and transaction-related information associated with the Facebook account are being collected. Coordination is also being established with the social media platform to recover the account as soon as possible," Shukla said.