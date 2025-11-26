ETV Bharat / state

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Dies By Suicide At Rajkot Residence

Jeet's ex-fiancée had alleged that the couple got engaged on January 27, 2022, and later the engagement was called off.

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Dies By Suicide At Rajkot Residence
Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST

Rajkot: Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, allegedly died by suicide at his Rajkot residence in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials said. He was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state, where the doctor declared him dead, they said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team from the Malviya Nagar police station arrived at the hospital. The body will be sent for a postmortem, and necessary action will be taken, police said. Initial investigations indicate that the deceased took the extreme step due to depression.

On November 26, 2024, Jeet Pabari's ex-fiancée filed a rape complaint against him at the Malviya Nagar police station. A year later, on November 26, 2025, he died.

In the complaint filed last year, Jeet Pabari was named as the accused. In 2014, he received a friend request on Facebook, which initiated a conversation between the two. Both families later agreed to the marriage. The Goldhana ceremony took place on October 8, 2021, and the couple got engaged on January 27, 2022, as planned by both families.

Jeet's ex-fiance had alleged that he had forced her to have physical relations with him under the pretext of marriage. The complaint further alleged that the engagement was called off after the alleged rape. Cheteshwar Pujara's in-laws are from Jamjodhpur in Gujarat but have been living in Rajkot for the past twenty years. His father-in-law owns a cotton ginning factory.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

