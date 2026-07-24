ETV Bharat / state

Cricketers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Appointed DSP In Bihar, 19 Others Given Govt Jobs

During the ceremony, athlete Setu Mishra was presented a cheque of Rs 37.50 lakh for winning gold and silver medals at the Asian Under-23 Athletics Championships this year. Vibhaskar Kumar was awarded Rs 2 lakh for representing India in an international competition, and chess player Mariam Fatima was awarded Rs 9 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship this year.

At the event, the Chief Minister also distributed certificates to athletes selected under the Bihar Sports Scholarship Scheme. A total of 637 athletes will receive scholarships under the scheme in the year 2026-27. Under Utkarsh Yojana, 21 athletes will receive Rs 20 lakh annually. Similarly, under Saksham Yojana, 184 athletes will receive Rs 5 lakh annually, and under the Prerana Yojana, 432 will receive Rs 3 lakh annually. The funds will be used for training, nutrition, sports equipment, participation in competitions, and sports science-related facilities.

Under the scheme, Akash and Mukesh were appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police. Similarly, athlete Piyush Raj was promoted to Sub-Inspector (SI) of police. Appointment letters were also handed over to other outstanding athletes from various sports disciplines, including five para-athletes.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday handed over appointment letters to 19 outstanding athletes, including international cricketers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, under the "Bring a Medal, Get a Job" scheme of the state government. Certificates were also distributed to the selected athletes under the Bihar Sports Scholarship Scheme.

CM Samrat Choudhary handing over appointment letter to a para-athlete (ETV Bharat)

Choudhary said by appointing outstanding athletes to government service, the state government has sent out a message that talent will be respected and encouraged at all levels.

"For the first time, players from Bihar has been appointed to a high position like Deputy Superintendent of Police, which is inspiring for the state's athletes. The state government's goal is to provide world-class facilities to Bihar's athletes and take them to major platforms like the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cup, and IPL," the Chief Minister said.

Choudhary announced that a special sports talent search campaign will be launched in every panchayat of the state starting September 15. "Emerging talents from every village will be identified and provided scientific and systematic training, so that economic or geographical factors do not hinder any athlete's talent. The government wants athletes from rural areas to have equal opportunities to reach the national and international level," he said.

CM Samrat Choudhary handing over appointment letter to Mukesh Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Choudhary said in the last two years, 5,000 sports grounds have come up in various parts of the state. "The government's focus is now on developing world-class sports infrastructure. The redevelopment of Patna's Moinul Haq Stadium is progressing rapidly. The BCCI has been entrusted with its management. The stadium, with a capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators, is being developed to international standards, where it will be able to host national and international competitions in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister said initiatives such as the establishment of a Sports University in Nalanda, the successful hosting of World Cup-level competitions, and the expansion of sports facilities have strengthened Bihar's reputation in the country. "The goal now is to make Bihar the number one state in the country in national games. Athletes' objective should not only be to win medals, but also to establish a new identity for Bihar in the field of sports," he said.