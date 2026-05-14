ETV Bharat / state

Crew Member Electrocuted During Shooting Of Jailer 2 Near Chennai

Chennai: A crew member was tragically electrocuted during the shooting of 'Jailer-2' near Chennai on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Karthikeyan (28) from Salem, was engaged in electrical wiring work at the set when the incident happened, they added.

"Personnel from Kanathur police station rushed to the spot, recovered Karthikeyan's body, and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, " an official said.

It has been learnt that Karthikeyan died on the spot near Panaiyur on the East Coast Road (ECR) soon after the electrocution, following which all shooting activities were immediately halted, police said.