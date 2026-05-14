Crew Member Electrocuted During Shooting Of Jailer 2 Near Chennai
Police said the victim, Karthikeyan (28), hailed from Salem. A case has been registered at the Kanathur police station, and an investigation has been launched.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Chennai: A crew member was tragically electrocuted during the shooting of 'Jailer-2' near Chennai on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Karthikeyan (28) from Salem, was engaged in electrical wiring work at the set when the incident happened, they added.
"Personnel from Kanathur police station rushed to the spot, recovered Karthikeyan's body, and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, " an official said.
It has been learnt that Karthikeyan died on the spot near Panaiyur on the East Coast Road (ECR) soon after the electrocution, following which all shooting activities were immediately halted, police said.
Notably, actor Rajinikanth was scheduled to report for a shoot at 2 pm. But it was cancelled due to the incident. As 'Jailer 2' marks his 172nd film, it has generated immense anticipation among fans. Rajinikanth is playing the role of Muthuvel Pandian.
Scheduled for a September release, Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures, directed by Nelson and music composed by Anirudh. Prominent actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, and Mohanlal are playing key roles in the film. Shooting for the film is taking place across various cities, including Kerala, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Its prequel, 'Jailer', was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Released in 2023, the movie received an overwhelming response and grossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office.
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