Credit Goes To Ministers, Officials: CM Chandrababu Naidu Named 'Business Reformer Of The Year'
CM Chandrababu was given a standing ovation at the two-day collectors' conference in Vijayawada for being named 'Business Reformer of the Year'.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been named 'Business Reformer of the Year' at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2025, said the entire credit goes to his fellow ministers, state chief secretary, senior officials, secretaries, head of the departments and collectors.
"The recognition that comes with this award is not for me alone. I am happy that the state has been recognised as the best," he said, adding he has always declined offers of honorary doctorates from foreign universities.
I thank @EconomicTimes for naming me ‘Business Reformer of the Year’ at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence. This recognition reflects the immense potential of Andhra Pradesh and the hard work of its people, as much as the efforts I have made to unlock it. It is a strong…— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 18, 2025
Minister Atchannaidu congratulated the CM for the award at the two-day collectors' conference held at Vijayawada on Thursday. After this all ministers, senior officials and collectors gave him a standing ovation.
Chandrababu said, "In ease of doing business, between 2014 and 2019, we were in second place only in the first year. At that time, Gujarat ranked first. From the second year onwards, Andhra Pradesh was number one for four years. No matter how many times the rules were changed, we occupied the top position. Now we have shifted gears and introduced 'Speed of Doing Business'. We have introduced 25 policies in just 18 months. Every month, we are holding SIPC and SIPB meetings and approving investments in Cabinet meetings. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the Central government are providing full cooperation.''
The CM said that all states and even countries should consult Andhra Pradesh for its 'ease of doing business'. Technology has developed significantly and we are entering a new era, he added.
Later taking to his X handle, the CM said, "This recognition reflects the immense potential of Andhra Pradesh and the hard work of its people, as much as the efforts I have made to unlock it. It is a strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh as a leading investment destination, and I am proud to be its ambassador."
On the occasion, a discussion was held on what name would be best suited to make the ‘Speed of Delivering Governance’ initiative, aimed at providing faster governance and services, more accessible to the people. Ministers, secretaries, and collectors suggested various names.
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said the award for CM Chandrababu is a matter of pride for the state. "The Chief Minister's leadership style is very inspiring and the governance policies implemented by him for the state's development along with the reforms for industrial development, will definitely yield positive results. This award will give the state a brand image," he said.
“During the YSRCP regime, the state witnessed hooliganism. Now, the term ‘Naidugiri’ has been introduced. CM Chandrababu thinks a generation ahead. Implementing reforms requires a lot of courage, but he has implemented them repeatedly,” said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu said he hoped the state would move forward under Chandrababu's leadership and become a leader in the country in all respects.
State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said this award is befitting for Chandrababu, who is a visionary leader and brand ambassador of Andhra Pradesh.
