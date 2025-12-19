ETV Bharat / state

Credit Goes To Ministers, Officials: CM Chandrababu Naidu Named 'Business Reformer Of The Year'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been named 'Business Reformer of the Year' at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2025, said the entire credit goes to his fellow ministers, state chief secretary, senior officials, secretaries, head of the departments and collectors.

"The recognition that comes with this award is not for me alone. I am happy that the state has been recognised as the best," he said, adding he has always declined offers of honorary doctorates from foreign universities.

Minister Atchannaidu congratulated the CM for the award at the two-day collectors' conference held at Vijayawada on Thursday. After this all ministers, senior officials and collectors gave him a standing ovation.

Chandrababu said, "In ease of doing business, between 2014 and 2019, we were in second place only in the first year. At that time, Gujarat ranked first. From the second year onwards, Andhra Pradesh was number one for four years. No matter how many times the rules were changed, we occupied the top position. Now we have shifted gears and introduced 'Speed ​​of Doing Business'. We have introduced 25 policies in just 18 months. Every month, we are holding SIPC and SIPB meetings and approving investments in Cabinet meetings. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the Central government are providing full cooperation.''