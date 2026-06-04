ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 2 Killed After Crane Toppled At Jewar Airport Flyover Construction Site In Faridabad, Several Labourers Rescued

Faridabad: At least two labourers died after a major accident occurred at the Jewar Airport flyover construction site near Panhera Khurd in Haryana’s Faridabad when a massive crane suddenly went out of control and toppled over, causing chaos and panic at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that three people died in the accident, but police have so far confirmed the deaths of two people, while two others are hospitalised. One of the deceased has been identified as Manish, who belonged to Rajasthan.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place while the process of lifting girders for the flyover was underway. Locals said the crane was engaged in the operation of lifting a girder. Suddenly, it lost its balance, and within moments, the crane overturned and crashed to the ground. At the time of the accident, approximately 6 to 7 labourers were working at the construction site. Following the incident, cries of distress and commotion erupted at the scene. According to eyewitnesses, after the crane fell, 6 to 7 labourers were trapped underneath it. Of these, three to four labourers have been rescued.

Residents said that heavy rainfall in the region had left the construction site heavily covered in mud. They said the mud and the resulting slippery conditions caused the crane to lose its balance, leading to this major accident.