ETV Bharat / state

Stork Population Plummets By 95% In Keoladev National Park, Raising Alarm Over Vanishing Habitat

The Keoladev National Park is the winter sojourn of thousands of birds from Siberia, Central Asia, Europe, and China ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: Rajasthan's famed Keoladev National Park, once celebrated as a paradise for migratory birds, is witnessing a sharp decline in its stork population, sparking serious ecological concerns.

According to conservationists, the number of storks in the park has dropped drastically from 285 in 1983 to just 14 in recent counts - a staggering decline of nearly 95% over four decades. Krishna Kumar Agarwal, president of the Ghana Keoladev Natural Society, said continuous monitoring since 1983 has shown a steady decrease of visitors.

Rajasthan's famed Keoladev National Park is celebrated as a paradise for migratory birds (ETV Bharat)

"The situation is alarming. If urgent measures are not taken, storks could disappear entirely from this ecosystem," he warned. Experts point to irregular and inadequate water supply as the primary reason behind the decline. The park, a man-made wetland, relies heavily on water inflow from the Panchna Dam, considered its lifeline.

"This water not only sustains the wetland but also brings essential nutrients and food for birds. Inconsistent supply has disrupted the entire ecological balance," Agarwal explained.