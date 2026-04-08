Stork Population Plummets By 95% In Keoladev National Park, Raising Alarm Over Vanishing Habitat
The number of storks in the park has dropped drastically from 285 in 1983 to just 14 in recent counts in the past four decades.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Bharatpur: Rajasthan's famed Keoladev National Park, once celebrated as a paradise for migratory birds, is witnessing a sharp decline in its stork population, sparking serious ecological concerns.
According to conservationists, the number of storks in the park has dropped drastically from 285 in 1983 to just 14 in recent counts - a staggering decline of nearly 95% over four decades. Krishna Kumar Agarwal, president of the Ghana Keoladev Natural Society, said continuous monitoring since 1983 has shown a steady decrease of visitors.
"The situation is alarming. If urgent measures are not taken, storks could disappear entirely from this ecosystem," he warned. Experts point to irregular and inadequate water supply as the primary reason behind the decline. The park, a man-made wetland, relies heavily on water inflow from the Panchna Dam, considered its lifeline.
"This water not only sustains the wetland but also brings essential nutrients and food for birds. Inconsistent supply has disrupted the entire ecological balance," Agarwal explained.
Encroachment and land-use changes have further worsened the crisis. Wetlands within and around the park have shrunk significantly, with some marshy areas being converted for other uses, including industrial purposes. This has directly impacted nesting and breeding grounds, making survival difficult for sensitive species like storks.
Pesticides and power lines add to the threat
The increasing use of pesticides in nearby agricultural fields has also emerged as a major threat. Toxic chemicals entering the food chain have led to bird fatalities and reduced fertility rates. Additionally, collisions with overhead power lines have contributed to the decline in adult bird populations.
Keoladev National Park once hosted over 370 species of birds from across the world. However, bird numbers have been falling, with the complete disappearance of the Siberian crane serving as a stark warning. The park is the winter sojourn of thousands of birds from Siberia, Central Asia, Europe, and China.
Conservationists fear that storks could be the next to vanish if conditions do not improve. Agarwal noted that areas like Naunera still support a healthy stork population, proving that the species can recover if the habitat is restored. He stressed the need for regular water supply, protection of wetlands, and reduced pesticide use. "Community participation is crucial. Farmers must adopt eco-friendly practices, and nesting sites should be safeguarded," he said.
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