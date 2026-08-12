ETV Bharat / state

Crane-Operator Dies By Suicide In Ahmedabad, Probe On

Ahmedabad: A crane operator allegedly died by suicide on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad, with police initiating an investigation into the case to ascertain the motive behind the death.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Pritam Singh. His body was found on the 32nd floor of an under-construction building near Nirma University. The incident took place at the "Tremor Eclipse" building, located opposite the university. According to officials, the body remained at the construction site from late Monday night until around 9.30 AM on Tuesday.

After receiving news of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took possession of the body. It was shifted to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.