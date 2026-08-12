Crane-Operator Dies By Suicide In Ahmedabad, Probe On
A young man allegedly died by suicide on Ahmedabad's SG Highway.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A crane operator allegedly died by suicide on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad, with police initiating an investigation into the case to ascertain the motive behind the death.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Pritam Singh. His body was found on the 32nd floor of an under-construction building near Nirma University. The incident took place at the "Tremor Eclipse" building, located opposite the university. According to officials, the body remained at the construction site from late Monday night until around 9.30 AM on Tuesday.
After receiving news of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took possession of the body. It was shifted to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Construction work was underway at the Tremor Eclipse when the young man's body was found. According to officials, he had been working as a crane operator at the site for some time.
Police Inspector (PI) KN Bhukan said the body has now been sent for a post-mortem examination. "An investigation is currently underway to determine the reason behind the suicide. A case has been registered, and further investigation is going on," said Bhukan.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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