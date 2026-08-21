Crane Collapses While Lifting JCB In Mumbai's Kurla, Several Injured
A part of the crane fell on two houses and subsequently on an overhead railway wire. Two cars and an auto-rickshaw were also badly damaged.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 8:26 AM IST
Mumbai: Panic gripped Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday morning after a crane collapsed while lifting a JCB machine, injuring at least 8-10 persons. There are no reports of any fatalities so far.
The mishap occurred at around 4 AM in Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla, where a crane was being used to lift a JCB and move it to another location. The crane and the JCB suddenly fell from a height, causing a loud noise and panic in the area.
Preliminary information suggests that the work was linked to a project being carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) between Kurla and Trombay. The area was cleared during the shifting operation, but some people were present nearby and recording the work on their mobile phones when the accident happened.
Initial reports suggest a part of the crane fell on two houses and subsequently on an overhead railway wire. Two cars and an auto-rickshaw were also badly damaged.
Following the accident, Mumbai Police and the fire brigade reached the spot and initiated efforts to remove the collapsed crane.
According to Central Railway, the crane fell on the overhead wire of a track used by goods trains. Reports suggest that there has been no impact on local train services as local trains do not use this particular track.
Meanwhile, work to remove the huge crane from the railway overhead wire is underway.
While Central Railway has said that two people were injured, local residents have claimed that 8-10 people sustained injuries. The condition of all those injured is not yet known.
Authorities are yet to share detailed information about the cause of the accident.