ETV Bharat / state

Crane Collapses While Lifting JCB In Mumbai's Kurla, Several Injured

Mumbai: Panic gripped Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday morning after a crane collapsed while lifting a JCB machine, injuring at least 8-10 persons. There are no reports of any fatalities so far.

The mishap occurred at around 4 AM in Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla, where a crane was being used to lift a JCB and move it to another location. The crane and the JCB suddenly fell from a height, causing a loud noise and panic in the area.

Preliminary information suggests that the work was linked to a project being carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) between Kurla and Trombay. The area was cleared during the shifting operation, but some people were present nearby and recording the work on their mobile phones when the accident happened.

Initial reports suggest a part of the crane fell on two houses and subsequently on an overhead railway wire. Two cars and an auto-rickshaw were also badly damaged.

Following the accident, Mumbai Police and the fire brigade reached the spot and initiated efforts to remove the collapsed crane.