ETV Bharat / state

Gold Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Stolen From Shop In Rajasthan's Kota

City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said the theft at Kapil's shop was committed by a worker employed by him a few days back. "According to details provided by Kapil, the accused is Imran, which could possibly be not his real name. Kapil had not verified the new worker," Gautam said, adding, Kapil has claimed that 761 grams gold was stolen from his shop and its value is estimated at Rs 1.25 crore.

Police said the theft was committed by a worker hired recently by the shop's owner, Kapil Soni, who is also the president of the Gold and Silver Market Traders Association.

Kapil said he owns the gold and silver shop in the Gold Silver Market and a factory in Mahavir Nagar-II. He said he had hired Imran a few days back. "I have 20 other artisans and staff working at the shop and factory, with a manager to supervise them. Imran stole the factory keys at 8:30 pm on Sunday, when the factory was closed, and stole 761 grams of gold from the safe," he said.

Kapil said the accused executed the heist when the manager had left the shop on dinner break. "When Imran did not return to the shop till 10:00 pm, we examined the safe and discovered the theft," he said.

Kapil said the theft was captured on CCTV camera. He said he had obtained the Aadhar details of the accused. "Whether the Aadhaar card given by Imran is fake or genuine, only the police will be able to ascertain," he said. Meanwhile, police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.