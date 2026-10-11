Craft Of Making Banarasi Ramlila Masks On The Wane
The artisans want the craft to be promoted under ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, saying it deserves a GI tag, reports Gopal Mishra.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Varanasi: The craft of making masks for Ramlila performances that once thrived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city, popularly known as Banaras, is now on the wane. The masks made here are known to provide a unique grandeur to the Ramlila where the characters adorn them. The process of making these masks is not only complex but also time-consuming and the artisans who create them are highly skilled. But now, this art remains confined to the older artists as the new generation remains distant.
Some efforts are being made to revive this craft, but they seem inadequate. Banarasi masks have been a staple of Ramlilas even in Nepal and in demand in many parts of the country.
These masks represent various deities and characters from Ramayan. Made from paper pulp, clay and small pieces of cloth, they have kept the world-famous Ramlila of Ramnagar alive for the last 200 years. In the narrow lanes of Konia, Kajjakpura and Chhoti Pyari in Banaras, many families of mask artisans once thrived by making these masks. Their ancestors were artists in the royal court, but their numbers have dwindled now.
Sobhnath of Bhagwanpur, guru of such artisans, explained that his ancestors have been creating these masks since the Ramnagar Ramlila began in 1800. “These masks are not ordinary but an important medium to showcase the artist's existence and expression. Each face's design holds significance in its own right. Plastic or silicone faces lack the fine detail that these masks possess. These masks require not just one or two, but over 100 layers of paper pulp and cloth. It is said that when you look at Hanuman's mask, you will see his puffed cheeks. A smile will appear on Lord Ram's face. By creating the masks of Sita, Lakshman, Jambavan and Jatayu, we have been helping the artists bring life to the Lila,” he said while pointing out that making a mask takes 15 to 20 days and sometimes even a month.
Natural colours are used to give them the final touches. Hinglaj stone for red, kajal and charcoal for black, indigo for blue and orpiment for yellow are used to give them the final touches. The most difficult task is to bring these masks to life. The eyes, mouth, teeth and their expressions—creating Hanuman's round, innocent eyes, his puffy mouth, his chin, Ravan's slanted, arrogant eyes, and Kevat's downcast, humble eyes—are a challenge, an artist said.
Even a slight distortion of one eye can ruin the entire mask as faces are all about expression. Wearing these masks, an actor comes alive in the character he or she is portraying, he added.
Vishambar Nath Mishra of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who is a member of the Sankat Mochan Temple’s Mahant family, said, "These masks are unique. To promote these pulp masks, I gifted them to doctors at an international conference in Varanasi. A doctor got upset when I went to a conference abroad and forgot to carry a mask. Later, I couriered these masks to him from here."
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared Ramnagar's Ramlila a cultural heritage. The uniqueness of this Ramlila is that there is no makeup; the actors simply wear these masks. The nine emotions are reflected in the faces. Therefore, Ravana's single face displays pride, anger and laughter. Previously, these masks were used not only in Ramnagar but also in Ramlilas in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Mithila and even Nepal. These same masks are still used in the Ramlilas at Tulsi Ghat, Assi Ghat and Nati Imli in Kashi but times are changing. Now, the Lila is performed in a high-tech manner with better sound systems and makeup while these masks are disappearing.
Artist Rajendra Srivastava, who trains the new generation in preparing these masks, said, “In collaboration with the Sangeet Natak Academy, we are providing training to make these masks. Ten youths have been given this training for which they will be given Rs 2500 per month by the government for three years. The aim is to attract the youth towards this craft. However, the demand for these masks is low in India. Due to the Sangeet Natak Academy, these masks have been sent to South Korea, Malaysia and many other places. But this time, despite more than 100 masks being made, no orders came from anywhere. All the goods are lying dumped.”
He explained that plastic masks that are easily available but the lightweight, break-proof and water-resistant ones are posing a challenge to the traditional masks. He said the wearer of traditional masks doesn't have any breathing problem, and the mask leaves a distinct impression from a distance. “However, there's no effort to protect the artisans, nor is it being promoted. It's also worrying that the younger generation isn't coming forward for training. Rural children are learning this craft to keep themselves busy and build their future but sometimes they also wonder why they're doing it. What's the point of learning if they're not going to survive?” Rajendra said.
He explained that while masks are made in Banaras by grinding clay, cloth and paper, they are made differently in other parts of the country. In South India, they're made of metal and are heavy. They're worshipped.
“These Banarasi masks are unique, and their manufacturing process is also different. This is why they're popular abroad, but not in India," he said while disclosing that the organisers of the Andong Mask Dance Festival in South Korea ordered 100 masks and 200 masks were sent to Malaysia where plays based on the Ramayana are staged. They're also in demand in Thailand, but people are forgetting them at home.
The artisans involved in making these masks want the craft to be promoted under ‘One District, One Product’ scheme and say that it deserves a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
Padmashree recipient Rajnikant said, "Work has begun in this direction. The GI file is in place, and its hearing has been held. We are hopeful that soon these masks of Banaras will receive the GI tag, and the fortunes of the artisans will also change. However, the timeframe for this will depend on the process after the hearing, as many tags are issued simultaneously.”
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