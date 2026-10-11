ETV Bharat / state

Craft Of Making Banarasi Ramlila Masks On The Wane

Varanasi: The craft of making masks for Ramlila performances that once thrived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city, popularly known as Banaras, is now on the wane. The masks made here are known to provide a unique grandeur to the Ramlila where the characters adorn them. The process of making these masks is not only complex but also time-consuming and the artisans who create them are highly skilled. But now, this art remains confined to the older artists as the new generation remains distant.

Some efforts are being made to revive this craft, but they seem inadequate. Banarasi masks have been a staple of Ramlilas even in Nepal and in demand in many parts of the country.

These masks represent various deities and characters from Ramayan. Made from paper pulp, clay and small pieces of cloth, they have kept the world-famous Ramlila of Ramnagar alive for the last 200 years. In the narrow lanes of Konia, Kajjakpura and Chhoti Pyari in Banaras, many families of mask artisans once thrived by making these masks. Their ancestors were artists in the royal court, but their numbers have dwindled now.

Masks represent various deities and characters from Ramayan (ETV Bharat)

Sobhnath of Bhagwanpur, guru of such artisans, explained that his ancestors have been creating these masks since the Ramnagar Ramlila began in 1800. “These masks are not ordinary but an important medium to showcase the artist's existence and expression. Each face's design holds significance in its own right. Plastic or silicone faces lack the fine detail that these masks possess. These masks require not just one or two, but over 100 layers of paper pulp and cloth. It is said that when you look at Hanuman's mask, you will see his puffed cheeks. A smile will appear on Lord Ram's face. By creating the masks of Sita, Lakshman, Jambavan and Jatayu, we have been helping the artists bring life to the Lila,” he said while pointing out that making a mask takes 15 to 20 days and sometimes even a month.

Natural colours are used to give them the final touches. Hinglaj stone for red, kajal and charcoal for black, indigo for blue and orpiment for yellow are used to give them the final touches. The most difficult task is to bring these masks to life. The eyes, mouth, teeth and their expressions—creating Hanuman's round, innocent eyes, his puffy mouth, his chin, Ravan's slanted, arrogant eyes, and Kevat's downcast, humble eyes—are a challenge, an artist said.

A Ramlila performance wearing marks (ETV Bharat)

Even a slight distortion of one eye can ruin the entire mask as faces are all about expression. Wearing these masks, an actor comes alive in the character he or she is portraying, he added.

Vishambar Nath Mishra of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who is a member of the Sankat Mochan Temple’s Mahant family, said, "These masks are unique. To promote these pulp masks, I gifted them to doctors at an international conference in Varanasi. A doctor got upset when I went to a conference abroad and forgot to carry a mask. Later, I couriered these masks to him from here."

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared Ramnagar's Ramlila a cultural heritage. The uniqueness of this Ramlila is that there is no makeup; the actors simply wear these masks. The nine emotions are reflected in the faces. Therefore, Ravana's single face displays pride, anger and laughter. Previously, these masks were used not only in Ramnagar but also in Ramlilas in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Mithila and even Nepal. These same masks are still used in the Ramlilas at Tulsi Ghat, Assi Ghat and Nati Imli in Kashi but times are changing. Now, the Lila is performed in a high-tech manner with better sound systems and makeup while these masks are disappearing.