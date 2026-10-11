Cradle Of Uttar Pradesh's Kirana Gharana Stands In Neglect
This Gharana has given gems like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubai Hangal, Roshan Ara Begum, Mohammad Rafi, Prabha Atre and Begum Akhtar, reports Pankaj Mullick.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Shamli: The cradle of Kirana Gharana that draws its name from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has been gradually fading into the pages of history. It is one of the most prominent and influential vocal schools (gharanas) in Hindustani classical music that has mesmerised the world with its melodious rhythms and soulful ragas. The melodious voice of Ustad Abdul Karim Khan and ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’ Begum Akhtar are proof of its musical prowess that could make the listeners forget everything while immersed in the melody.
This great Gharana, nurtured by Ustad Abdul Karim Khan and Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, has given gems like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubai Hangal, Prabha Atre and Roshan Ara Begum to Hindustani classical music. The same Gharana also produced artists like Mohammad Rafi, and Begum Akhtar. But today it is facing oblivion in its cradle due to lack of connoisseurs of music and patronage.
It is said that Mohammad Rafi Sahib received his initial training from this Gharana that made him a magician of voice that conveyed a complete feeling. The charm, simplicity and depth of his vocals are a gift bestowed upon only a few in centuries. When he sang songs of joy, feet would dance and the world would sway. When he sang songs of sorrow, eyes would become moist. From bhajans to qawwalis, from romantic to patriotic, Rafi Sahib dazzled the world with his art and voice in every genre.
Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, the founder of the Kirana Gharana, was born on November 10, 1872, in the house of Kale Khan. He learnt music from his father and uncle Nanhe Khan. In addition to vocals and sarangi, he also mastered the veena, sitar and tabla, which is why his name is still revered in the music world.
This Gharana has many anecdotes associated with it. People recall that once the famous Hindi and Bengali singer Manna Dey came to Kairana and he took off his shoes and held them in his hand before entering. He then walked barefoot and applied the soil of Kairana on his forehead. When the people asked why he did this, he answered in a very soft tone, "This land is a pilgrimage for musicians. It would be an insult to walk here wearing shoes."
It is said that Ustad Abdul Karim Khan had no children, so he left Kairana and went to Maharashtra. He passed away on 27 October 1937 and the Kirana Gharana became a victim of neglect in Kairana.
It is said that in 2019, Kairana’s legislator Nahid Hasan took the initiative to bring recognition to the Kirana Gharana. He raised the issue of this renowned Gharana in the Assembly and urged the government to preserve the Kirana Gharana. Following this, joint secretary Uma Dwivedi requested the administration for details of Ustad Abdul Karim's ancestral property, which could be acquired for the construction of a museum and a memorial.
Following the government's letter, the municipal and tehsil authorities began searching for the property in May 2023 but were unable to find it. Consequently, neither the museum nor the memorial was built. However, it is said that in the 1990s, the music of the Kirana Gharana could be heard in Mohalla Alkalan Lalkuan. A house still stands there, occupied by tenants. People associated with the Kirana Gharana no longer live in Shamli and the existing houses have now become ruins.
When the houses were locked, people began building their own houses next to it. The artists who emerged from the Kirana Gharana here and made a name for themselves in the world of music are now confined to the pages of history.
The place from where this Gharana started had a Nawab Darwaza and Nawab Talab (pond) built by Nawab Mukarram Khan. But the pond stands filled with garbage and the Nawab Darwaza has been encroached upon along with the remaining vacant space.
Riyasat Ali, who has knowledge about the Kirana Gharana, explained, “The people associated with the Kirana Gharana no longer live here. They left their homes many years ago because no one appreciated the art they possessed. The local people showed no interest in the art, and no one promoted it.”
“Speaking of the local administration and leaders, they too have never attempted to preserve any heritage associated with this art,” he added.
While the original town of Kairana has lost its active performance ecosystem, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border belt comprising places like Dharwad, Hubli, Miraj and Pune, remains a thriving heartland for its living exponents and disciples.
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