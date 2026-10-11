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Cradle Of Uttar Pradesh's Kirana Gharana Stands In Neglect

Shamli: The cradle of Kirana Gharana that draws its name from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has been gradually fading into the pages of history. It is one of the most prominent and influential vocal schools ( gharanas ) in Hindustani classical music that has mesmerised the world with its melodious rhythms and soulful ragas. The melodious voice of Ustad Abdul Karim Khan and ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’ Begum Akhtar are proof of its musical prowess that could make the listeners forget everything while immersed in the melody.

This great Gharana, nurtured by Ustad Abdul Karim Khan and Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, has given gems like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubai Hangal, Prabha Atre and Roshan Ara Begum to Hindustani classical music. The same Gharana also produced artists like Mohammad Rafi, and Begum Akhtar. But today it is facing oblivion in its cradle due to lack of connoisseurs of music and patronage.

File photo of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (ETV Bharat)

It is said that Mohammad Rafi Sahib received his initial training from this Gharana that made him a magician of voice that conveyed a complete feeling. The charm, simplicity and depth of his vocals are a gift bestowed upon only a few in centuries. When he sang songs of joy, feet would dance and the world would sway. When he sang songs of sorrow, eyes would become moist. From bhajans to qawwalis, from romantic to patriotic, Rafi Sahib dazzled the world with his art and voice in every genre.

Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, the founder of the Kirana Gharana, was born on November 10, 1872, in the house of Kale Khan. He learnt music from his father and uncle Nanhe Khan. In addition to vocals and sarangi, he also mastered the veena, sitar and tabla, which is why his name is still revered in the music world.

Nawab Talab in Shamli (ETV Bharat)

This Gharana has many anecdotes associated with it. People recall that once the famous Hindi and Bengali singer Manna Dey came to Kairana and he took off his shoes and held them in his hand before entering. He then walked barefoot and applied the soil of Kairana on his forehead. When the people asked why he did this, he answered in a very soft tone, "This land is a pilgrimage for musicians. It would be an insult to walk here wearing shoes."

It is said that Ustad Abdul Karim Khan had no children, so he left Kairana and went to Maharashtra. He passed away on 27 October 1937 and the Kirana Gharana became a victim of neglect in Kairana.

File photo of Begum Akhtar (ETV Bharat)

It is said that in 2019, Kairana’s legislator Nahid Hasan took the initiative to bring recognition to the Kirana Gharana. He raised the issue of this renowned Gharana in the Assembly and urged the government to preserve the Kirana Gharana. Following this, joint secretary Uma Dwivedi requested the administration for details of Ustad Abdul Karim's ancestral property, which could be acquired for the construction of a museum and a memorial.