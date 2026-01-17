Crackdown On Cattle Smuggling Mafia: Over Rs 1.40 Crore In Cash Recovered During Raids At Five Places In Odisha
Five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors, 36 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors were involved in the raids.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Keonjhar: In a major crackdown on cattle smuggling mafia in Odisha, police on Saturday raided five districts of the state.
As many as 47 teams of Keonjhar police conducted the raids during which over Rs 1.40 crore in cash was recovered and several cattle rescued. Five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors, 36 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors were involved in the raids undertaken as part of the state government's 'Goraksha' campaign.
Police said, the raids covered Santarapur, Kaliahata, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Turumunga, and Jamujodi under Harichandanpur police station in Keonjhar district. Simultaneous operations were conducted in Bisoi, Karanjia, Jharpokhria, Tentoposhi, Chadheibhol, Kendrei, and Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district, as well as Korei in Jajpur district and several areas of Bhadrak district.
The police, during the raids, also recovered one kg gold, three kg silver, 11 four-wheelers, 13 two-wheelers, mobile phones, land documents and bank accounts. Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar said the police will approach the court to seize the assets under section 107 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
On Friday, Keonjhar police conducted a high-profile raid on the residence of alleged cattle mafia Sheikh Tajuddin alias Rajan in Mullasahi under Puruna Bazar police station of Bhadrak. The house was surrounded by two platoons of force and 10 senior officers. The searches uncovered over Rs 70 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and documents linked to a shopping mall reportedly owned by Rajan. Police even deployed a money-counting machine to process the seized cash.
