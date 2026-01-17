ETV Bharat / state

Crackdown On Cattle Smuggling Mafia: Over Rs 1.40 Crore In Cash Recovered During Raids At Five Places In Odisha

Keonjhar: In a major crackdown on cattle smuggling mafia in Odisha, police on Saturday raided five districts of the state.

As many as 47 teams of Keonjhar police conducted the raids during which over Rs 1.40 crore in cash was recovered and several cattle rescued. Five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors, 36 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors were involved in the raids undertaken as part of the state government's 'Goraksha' campaign.

Police said, the raids covered Santarapur, Kaliahata, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Turumunga, and Jamujodi under Harichandanpur police station in Keonjhar district. Simultaneous operations were conducted in Bisoi, Karanjia, Jharpokhria, Tentoposhi, Chadheibhol, Kendrei, and Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district, as well as Korei in Jajpur district and several areas of Bhadrak district.