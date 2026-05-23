ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Says TMC Melting Down Faster Than Ice, Hopes To Take Over Opposition Space In Bengal

Kolkata: Claiming that the Trinamool Congress is "melting down faster than ice" in this summer heat, the CPI(M) is hopeful of taking over the opposition space in BJP-ruled West Bengal from the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Mohammed Salim asserted that the Left parties, particularly the CPI(M), are already at the "forefront" of taking on their ideological opponents, the RSS and BJP, in the state.

"And now, since the Trinamool Congress is melting faster than ice in this heat, it is our task now not only theoretically but also practically to be the primary opposition to the BJP in West Bengal," Salim said. "It is difficult but not impossible to retrieve the Left ecosystem in West Bengal and to be at the forefront of the people's struggles for their democratic and constitutional rights," he told PTI in an interview.

Salim claimed that not only his party but also the people of West Bengal are hopeful that the CPI(M)-led Left Front will take over the opposition space in the state from the Trinamool Congress. "More than a decade-and-a-half of TMC's terror tactics, utilising police and goons, created a void where the TMC made conditions hospitable for the RSS to thrive in the hinterland," he said.

The CPI(M) has time and again accused the TMC and the BJP of creating a binary between them using religion in politics to keep the Left and other opposition parties at bay in West Bengal. Maintaining that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is disintegrating following its electoral debacle in the recently held assembly elections, the CPI(M) leader said the Left parties will fill the opposition void.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had almost single-handedly ousted the Left Front from West Bengal's seat of power after an uninterrupted 34-year rule, riding on anti-farmland acquisition agitations in Singur and Nandigram. Ironically, industrialisation, infrastructure and job creation have been some of the key issues of the 2026 assembly election campaign of both the Left and the BJP, along with law and order, women's safety, 'syndicate raj' and extortion.