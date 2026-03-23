CPI(M) Points Out BJP Kerala Unit Seal On ECI Letter
The Left party said the document has been verified by multiple parties and the email originated from official Election Commission source.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI (M) on Monday alleged that an official letter sent to political parties by the Election Commission of India bore the seal of the BJP unit of Kerala.
The party said an email, sent by the poll panel two days ago, which had details of Supreme Court guidelines regarding the candidacy of individuals with criminal antecedents, bore the BJP's official stamp.
The Left party, on its X handle, said, "Have all pretences been dropped by the BJP? It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks. Now even that seems unnecessary. Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter! Just like the old allegation - that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears - here comes another “coincidence.” Shouldn’t someone be paying attention?"
Have all pretences been dropped by the BJP?— CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) March 23, 2026
It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks.
Now even that seems unnecessary.
Seals are being casually… pic.twitter.com/MfMXNaXTgk
The party added, "But this is the first time it appears as if the BJP and the Election Commission are using the same seal. Verified update: The document has been received by multiple parties. It has been cross-verified with at least two of the recipients. It is also confirmed that the email originated from the official Election Commission source".
However, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, in a press release said that the inclusion of the party’s seal was a "purely clerical error that has been rectified." He explained that the BJP's Kerala unit had recently approached the CEO's office seeking clarification on the 2019 guidelines regarding criminal antecedents of candidates.
"The copy of the 2019 letter they (the BJP) submitted as part of their request contained the party's seal. Due to an oversight by the staff, this specific stamped copy was inadvertently circulated to other political parties instead of the official version," Kelkar said.
The Chief Electoral Officer further noted that as soon as the clerical mistake was identified, the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer issued a notice on March 21 withdrawing the document and informing all political parties, district election officials, and returning officers of the error. Kelkar urged the public and political entities to avoid spreading misleading information while asserting that the Commission maintains a watertight system to ensure that no external forces are able interfere in the electoral process.
Also Read
Left Parties Announce Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections