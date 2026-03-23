ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Points Out BJP Kerala Unit Seal On ECI Letter

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI (M) on Monday alleged that an official letter sent to political parties by the Election Commission of India bore the seal of the BJP unit of Kerala.

The party said an email, sent by the poll panel two days ago, which had details of Supreme Court guidelines regarding the candidacy of individuals with criminal antecedents, bore the BJP's official stamp.

The Left party, on its X handle, said, "Have all pretences been dropped by the BJP? It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks. Now even that seems unnecessary. Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter! Just like the old allegation - that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears - here comes another “coincidence.” Shouldn’t someone be paying attention?"