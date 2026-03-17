ETV Bharat / state

Old Base, New Test: CPI(M) Pins Hopes On Hammer and Sickle For Bengal Revival

By Soumen Banerjee

Durgapur: In Bengal’s election season, candidate lists are often more than mere announcements. They are political signals. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front’s first list for 192 seats does exactly that, reaching back into its past to script a possible future. In the industrial belt of West Bengal, the message is clear: the Left is returning to its original constituency, the working class.

With the Assembly election schedule announced in Bengal, political parties have moved swiftly to declare candidates. Through its first list, the CPI(M) has sprung an early surprise. In Durgapur and the surrounding mining-industrial region, the Left Front has fielded trade union leaders across key constituencies, betting that labour politics can still resonate in a region where factories, mines and worker colonies once formed the backbone of its electoral dominance. The move reflects an attempt to revive the slogan of 'Red Resurgence' by reconnecting with workers and their families, a constituency that had historically propelled the Left to power.

The emphasis on social representation is not entirely new for the Left. During the 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI(M) had generated considerable buzz by fielding three young women candidates - Dipsita Dhar from Bally, Aishe Ghosh from Jamuria and Minakshi Mukherjee from the Nandigram seat. The trio was projected as emerging youth icons within the party, symbolising a generational shift. However, despite the attention they drew, none of them managed to secure electoral victories.

Farmers' movement leader Monimala Das (ETV Bharat)

The Left Front's nominees for the four crucial Assembly segments in the industrial zone of Bengal bear a clear message of turning back to its core support base and winning back the already shifted mandate from the Reds to the Saffron. The CPI(M) nominees underlining the party’s labour-centric approach are Simanta Chatterjee, a former employee of the Durgapur Steel Plant and a CITU leader from Durgapur Purba; Prabhas Sain, a cooperative worker and known face of labour movements from Durgapur Paschim; Prabir Mondal alias Tufan, a prominent organiser in the mining belt from Pandabeswar; and Monimala Das, a woman CPI(M) worker associated with peasant movements and representing marginal agrarian communities from the Galsi seat. All four candidates are positioned as representatives of the working class, industrial labourers, miners and marginal farmers.

Prabhas Sain (ETV Bharat)

Describing his candidature from Durgapur Purba seat as a new beginning for workers' rights, CPI(M)'s Simanta Chatterjee said, “The party has entrusted me with a responsibility, and I will try to fulfil it. There are many issues faced by workers in the industrial belt. I will reach out to people focusing on employment, workers’ rights and development.”