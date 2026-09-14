ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Durga Puja Stalls To House Books By Tagore, Other Indian Icons Beside Marx, Engels

Kolkata: The CPI(M) has begun preparations to set up book stalls for the upcoming Durga Puja amid the ongoing allegations of promoting foreign communist icons being levelled at it.

The stalls will stock not only the works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, and Marxist literature, but books by iconic Bengali luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, as well as books on society, civilization, philosophy, history, and literature from both within and outside India.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the CPI(M), claiming their stalls promote foreign communist icons while sidelining Indian icons. He had even directed Durga Puja committees to deny space to CPI(M) stalls if they used "Sharodotsav" instead of "Durga Puja" on their banners.

Books on display at a CPI(M) Sharodotsav stall (ETV Bharat)

Dismissing the allegation, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim said, "People who do not read books or even pick up any book make such accusations. Who gave the BJP the right to dictate which books should be displayed at the stalls of any publishing house or organisation?"

This year, the National Book Agency (NBA) is publishing a new edition of Tagore's famous novel "Gora". Readers will also have access to books such as Debiprasad Chattopadhyay’s work on the six schools of Indian philosophy, as well as "Adi Shankaracharya O Anyanyo Prasanga".