CPI(M) Durga Puja Stalls To House Books By Tagore, Other Indian Icons Beside Marx, Engels
The CPI(M) said its festival book stalls aim at fostering interest in reading among people and promote free thinking and rationalist ideas, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Kolkata: The CPI(M) has begun preparations to set up book stalls for the upcoming Durga Puja amid the ongoing allegations of promoting foreign communist icons being levelled at it.
The stalls will stock not only the works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, and Marxist literature, but books by iconic Bengali luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, as well as books on society, civilization, philosophy, history, and literature from both within and outside India.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the CPI(M), claiming their stalls promote foreign communist icons while sidelining Indian icons. He had even directed Durga Puja committees to deny space to CPI(M) stalls if they used "Sharodotsav" instead of "Durga Puja" on their banners.
Dismissing the allegation, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim said, "People who do not read books or even pick up any book make such accusations. Who gave the BJP the right to dictate which books should be displayed at the stalls of any publishing house or organisation?"
This year, the National Book Agency (NBA) is publishing a new edition of Tagore's famous novel "Gora". Readers will also have access to books such as Debiprasad Chattopadhyay’s work on the six schools of Indian philosophy, as well as "Adi Shankaracharya O Anyanyo Prasanga".
The collection of literature from around the world will include Bengali translations of international classics such as "The Count of Monte Cristo", "Uncle Tom's Cabin", and "Oliver Twist".
Overall, around 20 to 22 titles are being reprinted for this year's Durga Puja. The CPI(M) said that, alongside fostering an interest in reading among people, a key objective of these stalls is to promote free thinking and rationalist ideas.
The party claimed that progressive literature countering religious fundamentalism, communalism, and neo-fascist forces will be showcased at over 500 stalls across the state.
Initiatives have also been taken to republish collections of short stories and tales by noted novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Also, a book titled "Swami Vivekananda through the Eyes of Marxists" will be available at the stalls this time. This book has been in print and on sale for many years, NBA said.
The party said that its objective is to place books representing diverse views and ideas into the hands of readers, rather than stoking political controversy over the book list. It aims to expand the scope for free thinking, scientific temper, and the appreciation of progressive literature through these festival book stalls.
Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the Chief Minister and the BJP are opposed to free thinking and books.
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