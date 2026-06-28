ETV Bharat / state

CPI Urges Vijay To Reconsider Narayana's Appointment As TN Special Representative To Delhi

Chennai: Questioning the appointment of film producer Venkata Narayana as the Tamil Nadu government's special representative to Delhi, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to reconsider the decision.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Sunday said the public will not accept an individual lacking an understanding of Tamil Nadu's political, economic, and social landscape, its arts, literature, and culture being appointed as the special representative in Delhi. "Therefore, the state executive committee of the CPI requests the Chief Minister to reconsider this appointment and select a suitable representative," he added.

On Saturday, the state government announced the appointment of Narayana as its special representative. "K Venkat Narayana is appointed as the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in Delhi. He will hold this temporary post for a period of one year, commencing from the date he assumes office. The terms and conditions of this appointment will be issued separately," the notification said.