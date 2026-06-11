CPI Exits DMK-Led Alliance In Tamil Nadu
In the current circumstances, it is no longer possible for the CPI to continue in the DMK alliance, says State Secretary Veerapandian
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Veerapandian, announced on Thursday that his party has withdrawn from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he stated that the decision to withdraw from the DMK-led alliance was taken after two days of internal consultations.
According to sources, 21 parties from Tamil Nadu were part of the 'INDIA' alliance led by the DMK in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Even before the elections, some parties in the alliance had expressed dissatisfaction regarding seat-sharing arrangements.
Subsequently, the election results were announced on May 4, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by C Joseph Vijay emerging as the single largest party by winning 108 seats.
Following this, the Congress party openly severed its ties with the DMK to facilitate the formation of a government by Vijay-led TVK.
Similarly, parties such as the CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML had indicated their willingness to extend outside support for a TVK-led government, while simultaneously stating that they would remain within the DMK alliance.
However, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian has now announced that, given the current circumstances, it is no longer possible for the CPI to continue in the DMK alliance.
Addressing a press conference at 'Jeeva Illam' — the Coimbatore district CPI office — Veerapandian said, "In the current situation, it has become impossible for the Communist Party of India to continue in the DMK alliance. We have decided to withdraw from the alliance following consultations held over the past two days."
"In Tamil Nadu, barring the RSS, all others are friendly forces for us. At the same time, we are not in an alliance with the ruling party. We are only extending external support. Currently, there is no scope for forming an alliance there either. A formal announcement will be issued after the executive committee meets," Veerapandian said.
"We will decide on future alliances for the local bodies and parliamentary elections based on the prevailing situation. We will move forward in collaboration with democratic forces," he said.
“One cannot simply overlook the Dravidian parties — the DMK and AIADMK. We do not typically initiate talks ourselves, nor will we be left isolated. As long as the working class exists, Communists cannot be sidelined. We will adhere to the principles of the Secular Progressive Alliance. Our stance is simply that the BJP should not undermine the country's diversity. Apart from that, what animosity could we possibly have towards the BJP?," he said.
When reporters asked about the distinction Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds for having served the longest term in office, he said, “They praise and laud Prime Minister Modi for serving longer than the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Yet they vilify Nehru. It is incorrect to claim that he was the reason the country lagged behind."
"He was the one who propelled a backward India towards progress through Five-Year Plans. It was Nehru who laid the foundation that enabled the emergence of figures like Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam,” he said.
"The Chief Minister should meet with journalists. The media is a pillar of democracy. We will continue to press for this and convey it to the ministers as well. Without the media, democracy would lose its vision,” he said.
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