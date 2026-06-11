ETV Bharat / state

CPI Exits DMK-Led Alliance In Tamil Nadu

CPI state secretary Veerapandian said his party is no longer a part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Veerapandian, announced on Thursday that his party has withdrawn from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he stated that the decision to withdraw from the DMK-led alliance was taken after two days of internal consultations.

According to sources, 21 parties from Tamil Nadu were part of the 'INDIA' alliance led by the DMK in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Even before the elections, some parties in the alliance had expressed dissatisfaction regarding seat-sharing arrangements.

Subsequently, the election results were announced on May 4, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by C Joseph Vijay emerging as the single largest party by winning 108 seats.

Following this, the Congress party openly severed its ties with the DMK to facilitate the formation of a government by Vijay-led TVK.

Similarly, parties such as the CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML had indicated their willingness to extend outside support for a TVK-led government, while simultaneously stating that they would remain within the DMK alliance.

However, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian has now announced that, given the current circumstances, it is no longer possible for the CPI to continue in the DMK alliance.