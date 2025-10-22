ETV Bharat / state

CPI (Maoist) Expels Venugopal, Satish From Central Committee Days After Their Surrender In Maharashtra

Nagpur: Days after they laid down arms to return to the mainstream, Naxal leaders Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu alias Bhupathi and Satish were expelled from the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist).

ADG of Police of the Maharashtra Anti-Naxal Special Action Force, Sandeep Patil, said, "They are issuing such letters only to sustain their own movement. Those who have chosen the option of surrender have saved the lives of many tribals."

He also clarified that in the end, the tribals suffered the most due to the Naxal movement. Bhupathi alias Sonu had surrendered before the police along with 61 of his colleagues. Later, Satish surrendered along with 200 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The letter issued by the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) states that Satish has also been expelled from the organization. Not only this, around 271 Naxalites who surrendered along with Bhupati and Satish have also been expelled from the organization.

"Those who have not yet laid down their arms should give up violence and save the lives of tribals. Those who have surrendered have accepted the Constitution while moving forward on the path of democracy," said Patil.