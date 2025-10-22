CPI (Maoist) Expels Venugopal, Satish From Central Committee Days After Their Surrender In Maharashtra
The outfit warned of severe punishment for the surrendered Naxal leaders in future.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
Nagpur: Days after they laid down arms to return to the mainstream, Naxal leaders Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu alias Bhupathi and Satish were expelled from the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist).
ADG of Police of the Maharashtra Anti-Naxal Special Action Force, Sandeep Patil, said, "They are issuing such letters only to sustain their own movement. Those who have chosen the option of surrender have saved the lives of many tribals."
He also clarified that in the end, the tribals suffered the most due to the Naxal movement. Bhupathi alias Sonu had surrendered before the police along with 61 of his colleagues. Later, Satish surrendered along with 200 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The letter issued by the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) states that Satish has also been expelled from the organization. Not only this, around 271 Naxalites who surrendered along with Bhupati and Satish have also been expelled from the organization.
"Those who have not yet laid down their arms should give up violence and save the lives of tribals. Those who have surrendered have accepted the Constitution while moving forward on the path of democracy," said Patil.
The letter alleges that Sonu alias Bhupati and Satish joined hands with the enemy (police.) "We had been suspecting since 2011 that Bhupati had links with the police", the letter states.
The Central Committee announced through the letter that the outfits' armed struggle against the police and security forces will continue. "Naxalite leaders like Bhupathi and Satish who surrendered were opportunists and selfish. They betrayed the decades-long struggle of the Naxalites. Both of them surrendered to the police along with their supporters and also handed over vital weapons of the Naxalites to the police. Both of them will be given appropriate punishment at the right time," the letter warned.
It said Bhupathi and Satish will not be forgiven under any circumstances. ""However, if other Naxalites who went to surrender with them want to return to the Naxalite organization in the future, we will take them back," the letter said.
