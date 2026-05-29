CPI(M) Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Appeal Madras HC Order Banning Cow And Calf Sacrifice During Bakrid
He alleged that the court’s direction interferes with the dietary habits and religious practices of a particular section of society.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Chennai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately file an appeal against the recent Madras High Court order banning the sacrifice of cows and calves during Bakrid.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P. Shanmugam criticised the May 27, 2026 verdict delivered by a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan. The bench ruled that cows and calves cannot be sacrificed during Bakrid or on any other day.
Shanmugam said the court, while referring to legal provisions in its judgment, concluded that animals may only be sacrificed at locations specifically authorised for the purpose. However, he questioned why the order was limited only to cows and calves and linked specifically to Bakrid.
“If this was truly the legal interpretation, the court could have banned the sacrifice of all animals. Restricting the order only to cows and calves, especially on the eve of Bakrid, is objectionable and raises serious concerns,” he said.
The CPI(M) leader noted that the practice of offering goats, cattle and poultry as sacrifices has existed for generations. He added that sacrificing cattle for food consumption is also part of long-standing social practice in many communities.
He alleged that the court’s direction interferes with the dietary habits and religious practices of a particular section of society.
Shanmugam further said that such sensitive issues have historically been addressed only after consulting communities that observe these traditions. Delivering such a judgment just before Bakrid, he said, was inappropriate.
The CPI(M) State Executive Committee has now called on the Tamil Nadu government to act without delay and challenge the order in a higher court to protect people’s dietary rights and uphold justice.
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