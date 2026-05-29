ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Appeal Madras HC Order Banning Cow And Calf Sacrifice During Bakrid

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately file an appeal against the recent Madras High Court order banning the sacrifice of cows and calves during Bakrid.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P. Shanmugam criticised the May 27, 2026 verdict delivered by a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan. The bench ruled that cows and calves cannot be sacrificed during Bakrid or on any other day.

Shanmugam said the court, while referring to legal provisions in its judgment, concluded that animals may only be sacrificed at locations specifically authorised for the purpose. However, he questioned why the order was limited only to cows and calves and linked specifically to Bakrid.

“If this was truly the legal interpretation, the court could have banned the sacrifice of all animals. Restricting the order only to cows and calves, especially on the eve of Bakrid, is objectionable and raises serious concerns,” he said.