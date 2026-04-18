ETV Bharat / state

CPI-M Seeks PM's Intervention Over Police Atrocities On Agitating Workers In UP, Haryana

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged police atrocities on agitating workers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

CPI-M general secretary MA Baby on Saturday sought the Prime Minister’s urgent intervention in the ongoing workers’ unrest across Delhi-NCR, alleging low wages, unsafe working conditions and police action against protesters.

“Recent strikes in industrial clusters across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi-NCR reflect long-standing grievances among workers. Instead of addressing these grievances, it is extremely unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have dealt with these struggles with severe police repression unheard of in the country, with even pregnant women not being spared,” said Baby in his letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.

Baby cited his visit to Noida, where he claimed workers face “extremely harsh” conditions, low pay and frequent workplace accidents. The CPI(M) leader said minimum wages in the region—ranging from Rs 11,314 in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 18,456 in Delhi—are inadequate given the rising cost of living.