CPI-M Seeks PM's Intervention Over Police Atrocities On Agitating Workers In UP, Haryana
The intervention of Prime Minister is necessary to prevent further escalation and ensure industrial stability in the region, said the party's general secretary MA Baby.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged police atrocities on agitating workers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
CPI-M general secretary MA Baby on Saturday sought the Prime Minister’s urgent intervention in the ongoing workers’ unrest across Delhi-NCR, alleging low wages, unsafe working conditions and police action against protesters.
“Recent strikes in industrial clusters across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi-NCR reflect long-standing grievances among workers. Instead of addressing these grievances, it is extremely unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have dealt with these struggles with severe police repression unheard of in the country, with even pregnant women not being spared,” said Baby in his letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.
Baby cited his visit to Noida, where he claimed workers face “extremely harsh” conditions, low pay and frequent workplace accidents. The CPI(M) leader said minimum wages in the region—ranging from Rs 11,314 in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 18,456 in Delhi—are inadequate given the rising cost of living.
. @MABABYCPIM, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has written a letter today to the Prime Minister, seeking the PM’s intervention to address the concerns of the striking workers in Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/eMM3BPVx1N— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 18, 2026
He added that inflation and recent gas shortages have intensified distress among workers, many of whom struggle to meet basic expenses such as housing, food and healthcare.
Calling for immediate action, Baby urged the Prime Minister Modi to direct the concerned state governments to address workers’ demands through dialogue rather than coercive measures. He demanded a uniform minimum wage of at least Rs 26,000 per month across Delhi-NCR as a short-term relief measure.
The letter also called for the release of detained workers, withdrawal of cases filed against them, and lifting of restrictions on trade union activities. Baby further urged the government to provide subsidised LPG cylinders to migrant workers lacking registered connections.
Raising broader concerns, Baby criticised the implementation of new labour codes, alleging they would dilute existing worker protections. He called for their reconsideration, stressing the need to safeguard labour rights.
Baby said the Prime Minister's intervention is necessary to prevent further escalation and ensure industrial stability in the region.
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