ETV Bharat / state

Between Chalk, Protest and Jatra: Sulekha Barui Blends Culture, Classroom and Campaign

Her dual presence, as a political candidate and as a stage performer, has created an unusual dynamic. Audiences watching her perform may include supporters of rival parties, a reality she acknowledges with a sense of novelty.

When asked whether her participation in Jatra during the election season was a calculated move for public outreach, she dismissed the idea outright. "No, not at all. I have grown up watching Jatra; it runs in my blood. My father and uncles were involved in it. I first performed when I was just ten years old, in a play called Mayer Aanchol. So this isn’t something I have started because of elections," she told ETV Bharat.

On the day she filed her nomination, after hours of political engagements and campaign work, she was back on stage by evening, performing in a Jatra play titled 'Swarger Porer Station' (The Station After Heaven). It was not a symbolic gesture for voters; it was simply part of who she is.

What makes her journey particularly striking is not just the multiplicity of roles she juggles, but where she comes from. Born into a Bauri family, historically placed at the margins of the caste hierarchy, Sulekha’s rise challenges entrenched social norms that still linger in many parts of rural Bengal. While caste-based prejudices and conservative attitudes toward women persist, her presence in public life, education, politics, and theatre signals a quiet but powerful shift.

Sulekha is not a conventional politician. By profession, she teaches English at Janardan Kishore Memorial Girls’ High School. She is also an active leader of the CPI(M)'s teachers’ organisation, ABTA, and a familiar face in local protest movements. Yet, beyond the classroom and political rallies, she steps onto another stage, literally. Sulekha is a regular performer in Jatras (folk theatre), a tradition deeply rooted in Bengal’s rural culture.

Purulia: In the red-soiled stretches of Purulia, where politics and culture often intersect in unexpected ways, Sulekha Bauri’s life reads like a story of quiet defiance and relentless commitment. A schoolteacher, a political activist, and a stage performer, she embodies a rare blend of responsibilities that seldom converge in rural India, especially for a woman from a marginalised background. A familiar Bengali saying goes, 'She who cooks, also ties her hair,' a phrase used to describe someone who capably manages many roles at once. Sulekha Bauri, the CPI(M) candidate from Kashipur in Purulia, embodies that spirit in every sense.

CPI(M) candidate Sulekha Bauri performs Jatras (folk theatre) (ETV Bharat)

"It does feel different. I have always balanced theatre and politics, but performing during an election campaign is happening for the first time in my life. I submitted my nomination earlier today, returned by afternoon, completed a round of campaigning, and now I am here getting ready for the stage," she said. Balancing these parallel worlds is no small feat. Between managing her household, fulfilling her duties as a teacher, engaging in political work, and rehearsing for performances, Sulekha's days are tightly packed. Yet she approaches it with a matter-of-fact clarity. "As a teacher, I am used to handling multiple responsibilities. Managing home, school, and Jatra is all part of the same rhythm. My fellow artists have been very supportive. If you truly have the will, you can make time for anything," the CPI(M) candidate said.

Her political messaging, however, is sharp and direct. On the campaign trail, she has been vocal about corruption and governance failures. "On one side, there is massive corruption by the state government, and on the other, the BJP government at the Centre is enabling it. It feels like a competition over who can be more corrupt. Public services have collapsed, the education system is in crisis, and the National Education Policy is fundamentally anti-education. Young people have no jobs, and even schemes like the 100-day work have stalled. People are suffering, and that is why we are on the streets," Sulekha said.

As a teacher, the issue of recruitment irregularities in West Bengal is close to home. Reflecting on the controversy that saw even the state education minister jailed, she said

"Our organisation, the ABTA, has been protesting from day one. The government failed to separate those who secured jobs through bribery from deserving candidates, and as a result, many qualified teachers lost their jobs. This is shameful, and we are continuing our agitation against this corruption."

Despite being a government school teacher aligned with an opposition party, Sulekha claims she has not faced intimidation. "If I remain honest and act with integrity, why should I be afraid? I have never engaged in anything unethical. And even if someone tries to pressure me, people will respond. The people of Kashipur, my students and their parents know who I am as a teacher," a visibly confident Sulekha said, adding, "For me, the contest is ideological, not personal. I don’t believe in attacking individuals. The fight will remain within the political arena."

Interestingly, she did not invite rival candidates to watch her performance. But not out of exclusion, but sheer lack of time. "I have been so busy since my candidature was announced that I could not even rehearse properly. Between nomination and campaigning, there’s hardly been a moment to spare," Sulekha said.

Her co-actor, Munmun Chattoraj, who also teaches at the same school, describes her as both a mentor and an inspiration. "When I first met her during my B.Ed., I didn’t realise how much she would influence me. She is like a guardian to us, always guiding and supporting. Watching her perform inspired me to join Jatra as well. Whether it is helping people or leading movements, she is always at the forefront," Chattoraj said.

Kashipur itself is no easy electoral battleground. Historically marked by intense political competition swinging from Congress and the Left in earlier decades to Trinamool Congress and later the BJP, the constituency reflects the shifting political landscape of rural Bengal. After Trinamool victories in 2011 and 2016, the BJP captured the seat in 2021. Sulekha now enters this contested space, carrying both the legacy of the Left and the aspirations of a changing electorate.

But Sulekha's story is not just about one election. It is about the evolving identity of rural leadership, where a woman from a marginalised community can simultaneously educate, agitate, and perform, where politics is not divorced from culture, and where representation carries both symbolic and practical weight.

In Sulekha Bauri, Kashipur sees not just a candidate, but a narrative of possibility, one that challenges hierarchy, embraces plurality, and insists that public life can still be deeply human.