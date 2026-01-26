ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Breaks Tradition To Welcome Padma Vibhushan For VS Achuthanandan

Party stalwarts like EMS Namboodiripad, Jyoti Basu, and Harkishan Singh Surjeet turned down national honours earlier, maintaining that communist service is driven by ideology rather than state-bestowed accolades. More recently, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja refused to accept the honour in 2022.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan announced that the party shares the family's joy and has officially authorised them to take the final call on accepting the prestigious recognition. This stance is particularly notable given the party's historical precedent of declining such titles.

The Padma awards were announced on Sunday, with Achuthanandan among the eight Malayalis chosen for the prestigious civilian honour this year. His family welcomed the decision soon after the announcement.

Thiruvananthapuram: Deviating from its long-standing tradition of scepticism toward state honours, the CPI(M) has welcomed the decision to confer the Padma Vibhushan on veteran communist icon and former Kerala chief minister, VS Achuthanandan.

However, Govindan clarified to the media that while the party has traditionally maintained a policy of distance from state awards, it deeply respects the current sentiments of the Achuthanandan family.

Achuthanandan's son, VA Arunkumar, expressed the family's immense pride through a moving social media post, describing the award as a national salute to a life forged in the fires of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising. He highlighted his father's journey — spanning decades of fighting for environmental conservation, women's rights, and the marginalised —was never motivated by the pursuit of fame. While acknowledging the Padma Vibhushan as a monumental honour that the family is happy to embrace, he poignantly noted that the greatest "Padma' or lotus his father ever received is the unwavering love and trust of the people of Kerala.

Titled, 'Father and Recognition: The 'Padma' Award in the Hearts of the People', he wrote on Facebook, " It was with great joy that I heard the news of my father receiving the Padma Vibhushan award. As a son, I feel immense pride in this honour bestowed by the nation for my father's decades-long public service. His political life began walking through the embers of the Punnapra-Vayalar struggle. Neither the torture in prison cells nor the temptations of power ever affected him. His life's record is the battles he fought for the common people of Kerala, for the environment, and for justice for women."

"He never expected any award for those struggles. For my father, the greenery of this land and the justice that wipes the tears of the poor are the greatest honours. That man walked every street in Kerala, not aiming for awards, but for the politics he believed in. I see this honour as the love people have for him. However, as a recognition given by a nation, the Padma Vibhushan is indeed a great award. Our family is extremely happy with this achievement. But a bigger award than this is the love and trust the people of Kerala have been giving my father for decades. That is the true 'Padma' (lotus) for him," he added to the post.