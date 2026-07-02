CPI(M) Alleges Horse-Trading In Tamil Nadu Politics, Slams DMK's Alleged Bid To Regain Power
He said that around 1.75 crore voters had backed the TVK within two years of the party's formation because they wanted a new government.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), P. Shanmugam, on Thursday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of attempting to destabilise the government through horse-trading and donkey-trading and alleged that efforts were underway to lure MLAs with huge sums of money.
Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Shanmugam said the recent Assembly election results showed the people's desire for an alternative to both the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
He said that around 1.75 crore voters had backed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) within two years of the party's formation because they wanted a new government.
"As the party with the highest number of MLAs, we sought outside support from Left parties to form the government. However, the DMK has refused to accept the people's verdict and is indulging in horse-trading and donkey-trading," he alleged.
Shanmugam further said that the recent remarks of former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin that "elections will come soon and there will be a change of government" have now become understandable in light of reports that MLAs were allegedly being offered crores of rupees to switch loyalties.
"Changing parties voluntarily is common in Tamil Nadu politics, but purchasing legislators with money is an unhealthy and unacceptable practice. The state government should investigate and punish those involved," he said.
Referring to four MLAs who resigned and joined the TVK, the CPI(M) leader said his party had expressed its dissatisfaction to the TVK leadership. According to him, the party responded by saying that the legislators had resigned voluntarily and that it could not prevent them from joining.
Shanmugam also said that the Left parties had rejected suggestions of a joint government between the DMK and the AIADMK and maintained that they currently stand independently.
"We worked wholeheartedly for the victory of the DMK alliance in the elections, but the results have changed the political situation. At present, we are not part of any alliance and the Left front stands on its own," he said.
The CPI(M) leader said he met the Chief Minister on Tuesday and stressed the need for stronger measures to tackle crimes against women and children. He welcomed the government's decision to withdraw a tender proposal aimed at outsourcing sanitation work to private contractors following opposition.
On the contentious Mekedatu Dam issue, Shanmugam opposed the formation of a new arbitration panel and said the Chief Minister's immediate acceptance of a proposal from the Leader of the Opposition had created confusion.
He also reiterated support for Tamil Nadu's two-language policy and called for strict regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions. He criticised private schools for challenging in court the government's order requiring schools to display fee structures prominently.
Commenting on the death of student Keerthana, who allegedly died by suicide over irregularities related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Shanmugam blamed the Union government for failing to conduct the examination properly.
He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reiterated that all parties, including the TVK, support exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET.
Shanmugam also criticised the state government's decision to extend permission for nuclear mineral mining in Kanyakumari district and called it a betrayal of promises to curb mineral exploitation.
"It is condemnable that a government which came to power promising to stop mineral looting has now extended the permission for nuclear mining. The order should be withdrawn immediately," he said, announcing a protest in Kanyakumari on Thursday.
Read More: