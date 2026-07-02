ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Alleges Horse-Trading In Tamil Nadu Politics, Slams DMK's Alleged Bid To Regain Power

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), P. Shanmugam, on Thursday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of attempting to destabilise the government through horse-trading and donkey-trading and alleged that efforts were underway to lure MLAs with huge sums of money.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Shanmugam said the recent Assembly election results showed the people's desire for an alternative to both the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He said that around 1.75 crore voters had backed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) within two years of the party's formation because they wanted a new government.

"As the party with the highest number of MLAs, we sought outside support from Left parties to form the government. However, the DMK has refused to accept the people's verdict and is indulging in horse-trading and donkey-trading," he alleged.

Shanmugam further said that the recent remarks of former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin that "elections will come soon and there will be a change of government" have now become understandable in light of reports that MLAs were allegedly being offered crores of rupees to switch loyalties.

"Changing parties voluntarily is common in Tamil Nadu politics, but purchasing legislators with money is an unhealthy and unacceptable practice. The state government should investigate and punish those involved," he said.

Referring to four MLAs who resigned and joined the TVK, the CPI(M) leader said his party had expressed its dissatisfaction to the TVK leadership. According to him, the party responded by saying that the legislators had resigned voluntarily and that it could not prevent them from joining.

Shanmugam also said that the Left parties had rejected suggestions of a joint government between the DMK and the AIADMK and maintained that they currently stand independently.