CPI Holds Ground on PM SHRI Opposition Amid Nationwide Mediation, D Raja Meets MA Baby
After the meeting, D Raja reaffirmed CPI’s firm stance, while MA Baby said CPM believes concerns can be resolved through dialogue.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/Delhi: A dispute arose in Kerala's ruling front over the signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The CPM has initiated efforts to address the situation. The CPI stated that the MoU was signed without prior discussion in the Left Front.
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the CPI headquarters and met State Secretary Binoy Viswam. Following this meeting, the CPI and CPM General Secretaries met in Delhi. As of now, there are no clear indications that the issue has been resolved.
After the meeting, CPI General Secretary D Raja made clear that the party's position is firm and that it will not compromise on its demand to withdraw from the MoU. In contrast, CPM General Secretary MA Baby told the media that the CPM believes all of the CPI's concerns can be addressed through discussions.
He clarified that Kerala has not directly implemented the terms of the PM-USHA agreement and reiterated that, according to the CPM, the PM SHRI scheme does not serve as an instrument for introducing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala. He said these points would be further clarified to the CPI during discussions.
However, Baby did not address whether discussions should have occurred before the MoU was signed. According to D Raja, the national leadership’s view is that the Kerala units of both parties should resolve the issue together.
Following the CPI state secretariat meeting, Viswam sharply criticised the CPM's MoU decision, stating at a press meet, "What kind of government is this when four CPI ministers are also part of it?"
He said he had raised this issue twice in the Cabinet, but neither the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor the CPM ministers responded. He stated that by signing the PM SHRI MoU, CPM had aligned with efforts to introduce the NEP into Kerala, a policy that Left parties have opposed nationally since 2020.
According to him, CPI was not informed about the contents of the MoU, and CPM did not follow coalition norms. Binoy stated that the party's State Executive, meeting on October 27, 2025, will take an appropriate decision on the matter, which has caused concern within the CPM.
Meanwhile, UDF Convener Adoor Prakash invited CPI to join the Congress-led front. CPM officials have stated that they do not consider this invitation seriously, believing CPI will not abruptly end its current alliance.
Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan claimed this reflects what he views as a continuing, undisclosed CPM-BJP understanding in Kerala.
