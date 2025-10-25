ETV Bharat / state

CPI Holds Ground on PM SHRI Opposition Amid Nationwide Mediation, D Raja Meets MA Baby

Thiruvananthapuram/Delhi: A dispute arose in Kerala's ruling front over the signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The CPM has initiated efforts to address the situation. The CPI stated that the MoU was signed without prior discussion in the Left Front.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the CPI headquarters and met State Secretary Binoy Viswam. Following this meeting, the CPI and CPM General Secretaries met in Delhi. As of now, there are no clear indications that the issue has been resolved.

After the meeting, CPI General Secretary D Raja made clear that the party's position is firm and that it will not compromise on its demand to withdraw from the MoU. In contrast, CPM General Secretary MA Baby told the media that the CPM believes all of the CPI's concerns can be addressed through discussions.

He clarified that Kerala has not directly implemented the terms of the PM-USHA agreement and reiterated that, according to the CPM, the PM SHRI scheme does not serve as an instrument for introducing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala. He said these points would be further clarified to the CPI during discussions.

However, Baby did not address whether discussions should have occurred before the MoU was signed. According to D Raja, the national leadership’s view is that the Kerala units of both parties should resolve the issue together.