Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Granted Bail By Rajasthan High Court In Nasir-Junaid Double Murder Case

Gurugram: The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with the February 2023 Nasir-Junaid double murder case.

It is understood that Monu Manesar walked out of Bharatpur's Sewar jail late Friday evening. A large number of supporters and cow vigilantes from Haryana had arrived in Bharatpur to receive him. According to eyewitnesses, Manesar was escorted out of jail around 7:30 p.m wearing a bulletproof jacket. He then left for Gurugram in a black car.

Manesar received a rousing welcome upon his arrival in Gurugram. His supporters garlanded him with flowers, danced to the beat of drums and a DJ, and chanted "Gau Mata ki Jai" (Victory to Mother Cow).

Monu Manesar's lawyer, Monalisa Mahapatra, while talking to reporters said, "All allegations against Monu Manesar are baseless. We have full faith in the court and the truth will come out."