Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Granted Bail By Rajasthan High Court In Nasir-Junaid Double Murder Case
Manesar walked out of the Bharatpur's Sewar jail late Friday evening and was given a hero's welcome in Gurugram.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Gurugram: The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with the February 2023 Nasir-Junaid double murder case.
It is understood that Monu Manesar walked out of Bharatpur's Sewar jail late Friday evening. A large number of supporters and cow vigilantes from Haryana had arrived in Bharatpur to receive him. According to eyewitnesses, Manesar was escorted out of jail around 7:30 p.m wearing a bulletproof jacket. He then left for Gurugram in a black car.
Manesar received a rousing welcome upon his arrival in Gurugram. His supporters garlanded him with flowers, danced to the beat of drums and a DJ, and chanted "Gau Mata ki Jai" (Victory to Mother Cow).
Monu Manesar's lawyer, Monalisa Mahapatra, while talking to reporters said, "All allegations against Monu Manesar are baseless. We have full faith in the court and the truth will come out."
The Junaid-Nasir Murder Case
Manesar is accused of murdering two Muslim youth Junaid and Nasir. The charred bodies of the two youth were found in a Bolero car, which was set ablaze in Haryana's Bhiwani district, on February 16, 2023. The investigation identified the bodies as those of 35-year-old Junaid and 28-year-old Nasir. Both were residents of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan's Deeg district.
On the complaints by the families of the victims, police lodged an FIR for kidnapping against five people, including Monu Manesar. The families alleged that Nasir and Junaid were abducted from their village on February 15. On February 22, the Rajasthan Police released photographs of eight accused, but Monu's name was not included in the charge sheet.
Haryana Police arrested Monu Manesar on September 12, 2023. Upon learning of Monu's arrest, the Rajasthan Police also went to court. Before he could be taken to jail, the Rajasthan Police obtained a transit remand and brought him to Bharatpur jail where he was lodged.
