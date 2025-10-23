ETV Bharat / state

Cow Vigilante Injured After Being Shot At In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A cow vigilante was injured after he was shot at by a person near here on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in an area under Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits between 5.30 PM and 6 PM, when the person fired one round at Sonu Singh (28) alias Prashant.

The Telangana BJP, in a statement, claimed that Prashant was shot at while stopping "transportation of cows" near Ghatkesar here. However, police, based on preliminary investigation, said the victim was called by three-four persons to a place on the pretext of giving information on “transportation of cows” and when he reached there, one of them opened fire one round on him, resulting in injuries.