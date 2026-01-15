ETV Bharat / state

Cow Vigilante Group Alleges Mass Death Of Animals At Chandigarh Shelter; Contractual Staff Terminated

Chandigarh: A cow vigilante group has alleged death of scores of cows and calves at a cowshed in Chandigarh even as the management has denied the allegations. The local Municipal Corporation has suspended two officers and terminated the services of the contractual staff over the allegations.

Chandan Yadav, the Panchkula city president of the 'Sanatan Task Force', claimed that during their inspection of the cowshed at Makhan Majra on Tuesday, approximately 40 to 50 cows and 15 to 20 calves were found dead. In addition, some cows were alive, but they were so weak that they were unable to stand or walk, he said. Many animals were sick and had not received proper treatment or necessary care, added Yadav.

The cow vigilante group alleged that the cowshed lacked sanitation arrangements and the carcasses of the dead animals were lying in the open. The outfit said that people's “religious sentiments are being exploited in the name of the cowshed, and the cattle have been subjected to inhumane treatment”.

In-Charge Denies Allegations

The in-charge of the cowshed, however, claimed that cows that die in the city were brought to the cowshed for disposal. He said that the carcasses of the cows could not be disposed of for the past 2-3 days because the earth moving machine was out of order.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered