Cow Vigilante Group Alleges Mass Death Of Animals At Chandigarh Shelter; Contractual Staff Terminated
Chandan Yadav, the Panchkula city president of the 'Sanatan Task Force' said that scores of cows and calves were found dead during inspection.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Chandigarh: A cow vigilante group has alleged death of scores of cows and calves at a cowshed in Chandigarh even as the management has denied the allegations. The local Municipal Corporation has suspended two officers and terminated the services of the contractual staff over the allegations.
Chandan Yadav, the Panchkula city president of the 'Sanatan Task Force', claimed that during their inspection of the cowshed at Makhan Majra on Tuesday, approximately 40 to 50 cows and 15 to 20 calves were found dead. In addition, some cows were alive, but they were so weak that they were unable to stand or walk, he said. Many animals were sick and had not received proper treatment or necessary care, added Yadav.
The cow vigilante group alleged that the cowshed lacked sanitation arrangements and the carcasses of the dead animals were lying in the open. The outfit said that people's “religious sentiments are being exploited in the name of the cowshed, and the cattle have been subjected to inhumane treatment”.
In-Charge Denies Allegations
The in-charge of the cowshed, however, claimed that cows that die in the city were brought to the cowshed for disposal. He said that the carcasses of the cows could not be disposed of for the past 2-3 days because the earth moving machine was out of order.
Magisterial Inquiry Ordered
Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) visited the site, assessed the situation, and issued instructions to ensure immediate remedial measures.
While post-mortem examinations are being conducted on the carcasses to ascertain the actual cause of death, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered, which will be headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM). The Director, Animal Husbandry Department, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), East, and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the area will assist the ADM in the inquiry. The ADM has been directed to submit the inquiry report as soon as possible. The cows and calves have not yet been cremated.
Services Of Contractual Staff Terminated
While the inquiry report is awaited, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has suspended Medical Officer Health (MOH) Dr. Inderdeep Kaur along with Praveen Kumar, Inspector, Cattle Pound, Raipur Kalan over the allegations. The services of the contractual staff deployed at the cow shelter have also been terminated, including veterinarian Dr. Ravinder Singh Dhillon, Sanitation Inspector Ramlal Singh, Supervisor Lovely, and other Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
An FIR has also been registered in this regard. The Municipal Corporation authorities have also decided that the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, will hold review meetings with the cow shelter operators every fortnight. Additionally, a team of doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department will regularly visit the cow shelters to conduct medical examinations and health monitoring of the animals to ensure timely treatment and overall welfare of the cattle. CCTV cameras will also be installed in the cow shelters for 24/7 monitoring, to increase transparency, and to strengthen animal care, security, and overall management.
