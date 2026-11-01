ETV Bharat / state

Cow Smuggler Wounded In Encounter With Police In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A cow smuggler was injured in an encounter with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA ) team in Nuh.

The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station. The suspect was admitted to Nalhar Hospital for treatment after getting injured in the exchange of firing with the CIA team. Police said that they have recovered three cows and an illegal firearm from the encounter site.

A police official said that in the retaliatory fire, Dilshad, alias Dilla, a resident of Sudaka village, aged between 37–38, was struck in the right leg.

Earlier, inspector Vinod Kumar, in-charge of the Nuh CIA staff, who was on a patrolling duty with his team, signaled the suspect to stop. However, on seeing the police party, Dlishad opened fire on the police team and was injured in the retaliatory action. The police party was deployed for patrolling near a petrol pump in Ghaseda village.

According to police, three cows were recovered from the suspect, who was immediately apprehended and taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Medical College in Nalhar for medical treatment.