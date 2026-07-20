ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: A 65-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The RT-PCR test report of the man, a resident of Hatiya Road under Tilkamanjhi police station in the district, tested positive for the virus a few days back.

Following the confirmation of the case, the state's Health department has urged people to exercise caution and not panic. The patient's family members said he had been unwell for the last few days. He was admitted to a private clinic in Bhagalpur.

According to the family, the RT-PCR test on the elderly man was conducted at a private collection centre in Tilkamanjhi on July 16. The report, released on July 18, confirmed he was positive for the virus. An official of the Health department said if required, the samples of the patient's family, who had been in contact with him, will be collected and sent for testing.