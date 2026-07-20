Elderly Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bihar's Bhagalpur
The 65-year-old man has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Bhagalpur: A 65-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The RT-PCR test report of the man, a resident of Hatiya Road under Tilkamanjhi police station in the district, tested positive for the virus a few days back.
Following the confirmation of the case, the state's Health department has urged people to exercise caution and not panic. The patient's family members said he had been unwell for the last few days. He was admitted to a private clinic in Bhagalpur.
According to the family, the RT-PCR test on the elderly man was conducted at a private collection centre in Tilkamanjhi on July 16. The report, released on July 18, confirmed he was positive for the virus. An official of the Health department said if required, the samples of the patient's family, who had been in contact with him, will be collected and sent for testing.
After the test result, the patient has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur (Mayaganj Hospital) where his condition is stated to be stable.
"The patient has been admitted to Mayaganj Hospital. He has no oxygen related issues. The elderly person had been experiencing fever for the last several days, following which an RT-PCR test was conducted, which came back positive. A test will also be conducted on him at a government facility. But there is no need to panic," said Dr Rajkamal Chaudhary, HoD, Medicine, Mayaganj Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has appealed to the public that if anyone experiences symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, they should immediately get tested at the nearest health centre. Timely testing and taking necessary precautions is the most effective way to prevent infection.
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