ETV Bharat / state

Cousins Returning From IPL Match Crushed To Death In Delhi

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two cousins returning home after watching an IPL match between RCB and DC were crushed to death in the Ashoka Road area of ​​Lutyens' Delhi under the Parliament Street police station limits in a suspected hit-and-run case, police said.

Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when Yagya Bhatia (20) and Abhav Bhatia (14) were riding a motorcycle back home from the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla). Both were avid cricket enthusiasts and had been eagerly awaiting the IPL match for a long time.

Yagya, a BSc student, is a resident of Ashok Nagar and Abhav, who studies in school, also from the same area, police said.

At the time of the accident, Abhav was speaking to his father on the phone. "Dad, the match was fantastic. We have left the stadium and should reach home within the next half an hour," he is said to have told his father. Amid the conversation, a loud bang was heard, and the call got disconnected, his father said.

"When I tried calling back repeatedly, there was no response from the other end. I never imagined that Abhav's final words would become the deepest wound of my life," said the father.