Cousins Returning From IPL Match Crushed To Death In Delhi
The mishap took place in the Ashoka Road area, and police suspect it to be a hit-and-run case. The vehicle that hit is being identified.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two cousins returning home after watching an IPL match between RCB and DC were crushed to death in the Ashoka Road area of Lutyens' Delhi under the Parliament Street police station limits in a suspected hit-and-run case, police said.
Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when Yagya Bhatia (20) and Abhav Bhatia (14) were riding a motorcycle back home from the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla). Both were avid cricket enthusiasts and had been eagerly awaiting the IPL match for a long time.
Yagya, a BSc student, is a resident of Ashok Nagar and Abhav, who studies in school, also from the same area, police said.
At the time of the accident, Abhav was speaking to his father on the phone. "Dad, the match was fantastic. We have left the stadium and should reach home within the next half an hour," he is said to have told his father. Amid the conversation, a loud bang was heard, and the call got disconnected, his father said.
"When I tried calling back repeatedly, there was no response from the other end. I never imagined that Abhav's final words would become the deepest wound of my life," said the father.
VIDEO | Delhi: Two cousin brothers were killed in a suspected hit-and-run case on Ashok Road last night; investigation is underway.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/jFYHHYtX8T
On being informed, a team from the Delhi Police immediately rushed to the spot and found the duo lying on the road in a pool of blood, with their motorcycle severely damaged. When they were rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.
The police are currently analysing CCTV footage of Ashoka Road and the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that a heavy vehicle or a speeding car might have crushed the motorcycle. The markings found at the accident site clearly indicate that the impact was extremely forceful. The forensic team has also collected evidence that could yield clues from the paint or debris of the vehicle involved in the collision," said a police official.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law based on the statement of an eyewitness who was present at the scene during the accident. The families of the deceased have been informed, police said.
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