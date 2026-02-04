ETV Bharat / state

Courts Must Show Restraint On Interlocutory Orders, J&K High Court Says While Declining Relief

A view of the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh declined to interfere with an interlocutory order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar, holding that no separate cause of action had arisen for invoking its extraordinary jurisdiction at this stage.

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem disposed of a writ petition filed by Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, who had challenged a December 18, 2025 order of the tribunal in a service-related matter.

"... the Courts should exercise restraint in supervising the orders of the Tribunal, particularly interlocutory ones, unless they disclose a patent error of law or violation of fundamental rights. The impugned order, whereby notice has been issued to the respondents, is passed at interlocutory stage of the proceedings and no separate cause of action has arisen to the petitioner to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this Court at this juncture," the bench observed in its 2-page judgment.

Bhat had approached the High Court after the tribunal, while issuing notice to the respondents in his original application, declined to grant interim relief at the motion hearing stage. The petitioner was represented by advocate Abdul Manan, while the respondents were the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and another authority.

During the course of arguments, the petitioner's counsel conceded that the tribunal was already seized of the matter and that the application for interim relief was pending consideration on the next date of hearing.