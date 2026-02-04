Courts Must Show Restraint On Interlocutory Orders, J&K High Court Says While Declining Relief
A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem made the ruling while disposing of a writ petition in this regard.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh declined to interfere with an interlocutory order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar, holding that no separate cause of action had arisen for invoking its extraordinary jurisdiction at this stage.
A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem disposed of a writ petition filed by Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, who had challenged a December 18, 2025 order of the tribunal in a service-related matter.
"... the Courts should exercise restraint in supervising the orders of the Tribunal, particularly interlocutory ones, unless they disclose a patent error of law or violation of fundamental rights. The impugned order, whereby notice has been issued to the respondents, is passed at interlocutory stage of the proceedings and no separate cause of action has arisen to the petitioner to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this Court at this juncture," the bench observed in its 2-page judgment.
Bhat had approached the High Court after the tribunal, while issuing notice to the respondents in his original application, declined to grant interim relief at the motion hearing stage. The petitioner was represented by advocate Abdul Manan, while the respondents were the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and another authority.
During the course of arguments, the petitioner's counsel conceded that the tribunal was already seized of the matter and that the application for interim relief was pending consideration on the next date of hearing.
The court recorded the submission made at the Bar that the petitioner would be satisfied if the High Court directed the tribunal to decide the interim application on the next date of hearing. "The statement made by the learned counsel for the petitioner is taken on record," the judgment said.
Rejecting the plea to quash the tribunal's order, the bench noted that entertaining the writ petition at this stage would amount to unwarranted interference with ongoing proceedings before the tribunal.
"Entertaining this petition would result in interference with the ongoing proceedings of the Tribunal, which is to be avoided, absent exceptional circumstances such as jurisdictional overreach or gross perversity," the judges said.
The court underlined that issuance of notice by the tribunal was a routine procedural step meant to ensure a fair hearing. "The issuance of notice appears to be a standard procedural measure to afford right of hearing to the respondents and no such exceptional grounds are prima facie established," the bench observed.
While declining substantive relief, the High Court disposed of the petition with a direction that the tribunal consider and decide the interim application expeditiously. The connected miscellaneous application was also disposed of.