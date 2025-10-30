ETV Bharat / state

Courts Can't Be Used As Political Platforms: Madras HC On Pleas Challenging New Criminal Laws

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that courts cannot be used as political platforms while hearing petitions challenging three new criminal laws.

Last July, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adiniyam (BSA) came into effect, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

DMK secretary (organisation) RS Bharathi and others had moved the high court claiming that the new laws are unconstitutional and seeking their repeal. The cases came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The lawyers for the petitioners told the bench that due procedures were not followed while passing the three laws, as they were passed in a hurry when there were not enough members in Parliament.