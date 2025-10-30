Courts Can't Be Used As Political Platforms: Madras HC On Pleas Challenging New Criminal Laws
The petitioners' lawyers told the bench Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan that due procedures were not followed in passing the laws.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that courts cannot be used as political platforms while hearing petitions challenging three new criminal laws.
Last July, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adiniyam (BSA) came into effect, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
DMK secretary (organisation) RS Bharathi and others had moved the high court claiming that the new laws are unconstitutional and seeking their repeal. The cases came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.
The lawyers for the petitioners told the bench that due procedures were not followed while passing the three laws, as they were passed in a hurry when there were not enough members in Parliament.
Justice Srivastava asked how they could file a case against these laws, citing the reasons that proper consultation was not held, their views were not considered, and there were not enough members. Observing that the competence to enact laws cannot be challenged on these grounds, the judges said that if there are any judgments in this regard, they should be cited, failing which the petitions will be dismissed.
At that time, a lawyer said this case has been filed by the DMK and that it is going to file an intervention petition in support of the laws.
To this, the bench said they can file a separate petition if they want and that the intervention petition cannot be accepted in this case. Furthermore, it observed that the court cannot be allowed to be turned into a political platform, adjourning the hearing to the third week of November.
