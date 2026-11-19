'Courts Cannot Deny Bail To Individuals Arrested For Bailable Offences': Madras High Court
The court made the observation while granting bail to an individual arrested for making derogatory remarks against CM Vijay on his X handle.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday said no court, be it magistrate, sessions court or even itself, has the authority to deny bail to an individual accused of an offence that is bailable in nature.
The court made the observation while granting bail to Rajagopal from Kodambakkam in Chennai who was arrested for posting defamatory and obscene comments on Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on his X handle. Rajagopal was arrested based on a complaint filed by TVK women's wing executive from Mylapore Prasanna with the Central Crime Branch.
Rajagopal was arrested four months after the complaint was filed. He had filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court after the Saidapet Court and the Chennai Principal Sessions Court his previous applications in the case.
The petition came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh of the High Court on the day. Advocate S. Ganesh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that a case had been registered against his client under bailable sections. He said in such circumstances neither the magistrate court nor the sessions court can deny him bail.
Accepting this argument, the judge ordered conditional bail for Rajagopal, stating that the magistrate's court, sessions court or High Court had no jurisdiction to deny bail to an individual if charged under bailable offences.
As a condition, the judge ordered Rajagopal to appear in person for questioning before the Central Crime Branch Police when summoned.
Earlier, in a similar case filed against councilor Sudha for making comments against the Chief Minister, Judge Ramesh had said, “People in public life, including the Chief Minister, are in a position to answer the questions of people. Rulers are not above criticism. The reputation of political leaders has legal protection. But to get that protection, the procedures laid down by law must be followed".
He said, "The law protecting the reputation of rulers and the law protecting the freedom of expression of citizens should not be used in contradiction to each other. The police should act impartially as an organization that must implement the law. It should not become an organization that fulfills the personal wishes of the political parties in power.”
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