ETV Bharat / state

'Courts Cannot Deny Bail To Individuals Arrested For Bailable Offences': Madras High Court

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday said no court, be it magistrate, sessions court or even itself, has the authority to deny bail to an individual accused of an offence that is bailable in nature.

The court made the observation while granting bail to Rajagopal from Kodambakkam in Chennai who was arrested for posting defamatory and obscene comments on Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on his X handle. Rajagopal was arrested based on a complaint filed by TVK women's wing executive from Mylapore Prasanna with the Central Crime Branch.

Rajagopal was arrested four months after the complaint was filed. He had filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court after the Saidapet Court and the Chennai Principal Sessions Court his previous applications in the case. The petition came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh of the High Court on the day. Advocate S. Ganesh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that a case had been registered against his client under bailable sections. He said in such circumstances neither the magistrate court nor the sessions court can deny him bail. Accepting this argument, the judge ordered conditional bail for Rajagopal, stating that the magistrate's court, sessions court or High Court had no jurisdiction to deny bail to an individual if charged under bailable offences.